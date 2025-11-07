Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Pistons have every reason to be a solid gambling favorite over the host Brooklyn Nets in this Friday night's NBA Cup group stage contest, set to tip off in Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. EST. Detroit is still known as the team that bothered the New York Knicks in a critical playoff encounter last year, going against a Brooklyn team that hadn't even won a regular-season game as of Tuesday. Detroit is on an active four-game winning streak that includes Monday's tough road win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

There's only one issue for Motor City, and that's the largely unpredictable outcomes in the year's first round of NBA Cup tournament action. Cleveland and Indiana, for example, are both sitting with 0-1 records in East group A. Detroit is also facing a team that got a surprise win of its own this week.

Brooklyn is finally in the win column for 2025-26 after tripping the Indiana Pacers 112-103 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. While the disappointing Pacers are matching the Nets with a 1-7 record, at least the defensively challenged Nets guarded better against somebody in the NBA. Could Brooklyn's maiden win coming in, plus the weird circumstances of a tournament tilt, make the Nets into a pick?

Spread

Pistons -10.5 (-102)

Nets +10.5 (-102)

Money line

Pistons -429

Nets +411

Total

Over 226.5 (-105)

Under 226.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Trends

The Detroit Pistons have won four consecutive games.

Brooklyn recorded its first win of the regular season on Wednesday.

The Pistons have beaten the Nets in three straight meetings.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Forward Tobias Harris is out with an ankle injury.

Guard Marcus Sasser is out with a hip injury.

Guard Jaden Ivey is out following right knee surgery.

Brooklyn Nets

Guard Drake Powell is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Guard Cam Thomas is out due to hamstring tightness.

Forward Haywood Highsmith is still recovering from a knee injury.

Forward Terance Mann is probable with left shoulder soreness.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets Predictions and Picks

Motor City's injury troubles have not come to roost during the Pistons' current four-game streak. Except, that is, on a scoresheet that isn't showing the Pistons frontcourt in the greatest light. Leading guard Cade Cunningham's 31 points in Wednesday's 114-103 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz accounted for more than half of the output of all Pistons guards in the game. But the Pistons still hit 36.7% from downtown.

Sports Illustrated's Justin Grasso is too busy praising the team's top stars to worry about the thin depth chart. "(Detroit center) Jalen Duren shot 9-12 from the field (in the first half)," Grasso reports, while "Cunningham went nuclear to close the game out" against the unlucky Jazz. Pistons fans who'd appreciate a run in the NBA Cup, however, might be worried about the Nets' improvement.