Lions vs Commanders: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Detroit Lions look to get back in the win column and keep pace in their division race as they battle the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST.
The Lions are 5-3 and second in the NFC North Division. They just lost to the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 at home. For most of the game, Detroit was playing from behind and fell short of the comeback. The Lions won in total yards 305-258 but lost in rushing yards 142-65. Both teams turned the ball over once and time of possession was pretty even. Detroit was 1-for-3 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 2-for-5 in stops. Quarterback Jared Goff was 25 of 37 for 284 yards and two touchdowns.
The Commanders are 3-6 and third in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Seattle Seahawks 38-14 at home. The game was over at halftime and quarterback Jayden Daniels left the game with a gruesome injury. The Commanders struggled to stop the Seahawks on third down and they lost in total yards 418-290. Both teams were 2-for-2 in the red zone, and Washington had the slight edge in time of possession. Also, the Commanders lost the turnover battle 2-1.
Spread
- Lions -7.5 (-104)
- Commanders +7.5 (+100)
Money line
- Lions -400
- Commanders +376
Total
- OVER 49.5 (+100)
- UNDER 49.5 (-113)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Lions vs Commanders Betting Trends
- Detroit is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.
- Detroit is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.
- Detroit is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games against Washington.
- Washington is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.
- Washington is 1-5 SU in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in seven of Washington's last nine games at home.
Lions vs Commanders Injury Reports
Detroit Lions
- Penei Sewell, OT - Questionable
- Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable
- Craig Reynolds, RB - Questionable
- Jacob Saylors, RB - Questionable
- Miles Frazier, G - Out
- Christian Mahogany, G - Injured reserve
- Josh Paschal, DE - Out
- Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out
- Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable
- Grant Stuard, LB - Questionable
- Dan Skipper, OT - Questionable
- Pat O'Connor, DE - Questionable
- Daniel Thomas, S - Injured reserve
- Marcus Davenport, DE - Injured reserve
- Zach Cunningham, LB - Injured reserve
- Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve
- Khalil Dorsey, CB - Injured reserve
- D.J. Reed, CB - Injured reserve
- Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve
- Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve
- Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve
- Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve
- Dan Jackson, S - Injured reserve
Washington Commanders
- Eddie Goldman, DT - Questionable
- Quan Martin, S - Questionable
- Trey Amos, CB - Questionable
- Tyler Owens, S - Questionable
- Marshon Lattimore, CB - Injured reserve
- Luke McCaffrey, WR - Injured reserve
- Colson Yankoff, TE - Questionable
- Terry McLaurin, WR - Questionable
- Jayden Daniels, QB - Out
- Dorance Armstrong, DE - Injured reserve
- Drake Jackson, DE - Injured reserve
- Noah Brown, WR - Injured reserve
- Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE - Injured reserve
- Will Harris, S - Injured reserve
- Deatrich Wise Jr., DE - Injured reserve
- Austin Ekeler, RB - Injured reserve
- Lucas Niang, OT - Injured reserve
- Tyree Jackson, TE - Injured reserve
Lions vs Commanders Predictions and Picks
Detroit is currently ranked 12th in passing yards, ninth in rushing yards, second in points scored, and tied for 13th in points against. The Lions are a very balanced offensive team and are elite in the passing and running game. They can play well on the road and are confident, despite a decent number of injuries. Goff is ready to attack the Commanders' vulnerable pass defense, which is giving up over 250 yards per game. Detroit's rushing defense is 10th and will look to force Washington into more passing situations.
Washington is ranked 26th in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, 20th in points scored, and 23rd in points allowed. The Commanders have lost four games in a row and both sides of the ball are looking worse each week. Now they will be without Daniels and who knows for how long? That's a deflating loss for the offense and will be tough to recover from right away. Backup QB Marcus Mariota will definitely look to run more, instead of getting good passes off. On defense, Washington does have a few good pass rushers, but the Lions counter with a lot of elite players that can get the ball quickly.
Best Bet: Lions Spread
The Lions will use this game as a tune-up game, before they play Philly next week. Detroit has lost two of their last three, but have taken care of business against average to below-average teams. They have plenty of playmakers in the receiving core and running game. Meanwhile, the Commanders have had some ugly losses the last few weeks and are not recovering well from key guys being out.