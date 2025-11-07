Lions vs Commanders: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Lions look to get back in the win column and keep pace in their division race as they battle the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST.

The Lions are 5-3 and second in the NFC North Division. They just lost to the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 at home. For most of the game, Detroit was playing from behind and fell short of the comeback. The Lions won in total yards 305-258 but lost in rushing yards 142-65. Both teams turned the ball over once and time of possession was pretty even. Detroit was 1-for-3 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 2-for-5 in stops. Quarterback Jared Goff was 25 of 37 for 284 yards and two touchdowns.

The Commanders are 3-6 and third in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Seattle Seahawks 38-14 at home. The game was over at halftime and quarterback Jayden Daniels left the game with a gruesome injury. The Commanders struggled to stop the Seahawks on third down and they lost in total yards 418-290. Both teams were 2-for-2 in the red zone, and Washington had the slight edge in time of possession. Also, the Commanders lost the turnover battle 2-1.

Spread

Lions -7.5 (-104)

Commanders +7.5 (+100)

Money line

Lions -400

Commanders +376

Total

OVER 49.5 (+100)

UNDER 49.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lions vs Commanders Betting Trends

Detroit is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

Detroit is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.

Detroit is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games against Washington.

Washington is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.

Washington is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Washington's last nine games at home.

Lions vs Commanders Injury Reports

Detroit Lions

Penei Sewell, OT - Questionable

Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable

Craig Reynolds, RB - Questionable

Jacob Saylors, RB - Questionable

Miles Frazier, G - Out

Christian Mahogany, G - Injured reserve

Josh Paschal, DE - Out

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out

Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable

Grant Stuard, LB - Questionable

Dan Skipper, OT - Questionable

Pat O'Connor, DE - Questionable

Daniel Thomas, S - Injured reserve

Marcus Davenport, DE - Injured reserve

Zach Cunningham, LB - Injured reserve

Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve

Khalil Dorsey, CB - Injured reserve

D.J. Reed, CB - Injured reserve

Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve

Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve

Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve

Dan Jackson, S - Injured reserve

Washington Commanders

Eddie Goldman, DT - Questionable

Quan Martin, S - Questionable

Trey Amos, CB - Questionable

Tyler Owens, S - Questionable

Marshon Lattimore, CB - Injured reserve

Luke McCaffrey, WR - Injured reserve

Colson Yankoff, TE - Questionable

Terry McLaurin, WR - Questionable

Jayden Daniels, QB - Out

Dorance Armstrong, DE - Injured reserve

Drake Jackson, DE - Injured reserve

Noah Brown, WR - Injured reserve

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE - Injured reserve

Will Harris, S - Injured reserve

Deatrich Wise Jr., DE - Injured reserve

Austin Ekeler, RB - Injured reserve

Lucas Niang, OT - Injured reserve

Tyree Jackson, TE - Injured reserve

Lions vs Commanders Predictions and Picks

Detroit is currently ranked 12th in passing yards, ninth in rushing yards, second in points scored, and tied for 13th in points against. The Lions are a very balanced offensive team and are elite in the passing and running game. They can play well on the road and are confident, despite a decent number of injuries. Goff is ready to attack the Commanders' vulnerable pass defense, which is giving up over 250 yards per game. Detroit's rushing defense is 10th and will look to force Washington into more passing situations.

Washington is ranked 26th in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, 20th in points scored, and 23rd in points allowed. The Commanders have lost four games in a row and both sides of the ball are looking worse each week. Now they will be without Daniels and who knows for how long? That's a deflating loss for the offense and will be tough to recover from right away. Backup QB Marcus Mariota will definitely look to run more, instead of getting good passes off. On defense, Washington does have a few good pass rushers, but the Lions counter with a lot of elite players that can get the ball quickly.

Best Bet: Lions Spread