Rangers vs Red Wings Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Red Wings return home riding a five-game home winning streak as they host the New York Rangers on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST on NHL Network.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from shutout losses Tuesday. Detroit dropped a 1–0 decision in Vegas to close a 3–2 road trip, while New York fell 3–0 to Carolina. The Red Wings enter at 9–5–0 overall and 5–1–0 at home; the Rangers are 6–6–2 but have found most of their success on the road, going 6–1–1 away from Madison Square Garden.

Detroit ranks among the league's higher-scoring teams at 3.0 goals per game, led by captain Dylan Larkin with eight goals and 18 points. Alex DeBrincat adds 11 assists, and goaltender Cam Talbot has gone 5–1–0 with a 2.76 goals-against average. The Red Wings' power play has converted on 22.7% of its opportunities, while the penalty kill ranks among the league's best at 87.2%.

New York continues to search for consistent offense, averaging 2.21 goals per game with a power play that has connected on just four of 36 chances. Adam Fox leads the Rangers with 11 points (three goals, eight assists), and Taylor Raddysh has a team-high five goals. Igor Shesterkin owns a 2.26 goals-against average and .915 save percentage, while veteran backup Jonathan Quick has been strong in limited work at 2–1–0 with a 1.35 GAA.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-258)

Red Wings -1.5 (+243)

Moneyline

Rangers -102

Red Wings -101

Total

Over 6 (+105)

Under 6 (-118)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The Rangers are 7-7 against the spread but 6-2 on the road.

The Red Wings are 9-5 against the spread, going 5-1 at home.

The total has gone under in 10 of the Rangers' past 15 games.

The over has hit in five of the Red Wings' last seven match-ups.

The Rangers have won six of the past seven meetings between these teams in Detroit.

The total has gone under in 14 of the past 20 matchups between the Rangers and Red Wings.

Rangers vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Rangers

Urho Vaakanainen, D — Day to day (lower body).

Vincent Trocheck, C — Injured reserve (upper body).

Matt Rempe, C — Injured reserve (thumb).

Red Wings

Patrick Kane, RW — Day to day (upper body).

Rangers vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

"Detroit is the better team in this matchup, playing the better hockey coming into Friday. Look for Detroit to do the work on both sides of the puck to overwhelm a below-average New York team. Take the Red Wings on Friday to get back to their winning ways as they get the home victory against New York. Final Score Prediction: Detroit Red Wings win 3-1." — Cameron Ross, Picks and Parlays

"The Rangers feels like a sharp play because their road form has been outstanding, sitting at 6-1-1 away from Madison Square Garden. For whatever reason, they've looked more confident and freer offensively outside of New York, and Igor Shesterkin has been locked in, giving them the kind of goaltending that travels well .... Detroit has been excellent at Little Caesars Arena, but their offense has shown cracks when facing structured defenses, and that's exactly what New York brings. The Rangers' penalty kill has been sharp, and their ability to limit second-chance opportunities should help neutralize Dylan Larkin's line." — Dean Whitaker, Winners and Whiners