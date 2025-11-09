Big Ten Recap: A Look At This Weekend’s Games

The Michigan football team wasn’t in action this weekend, but it was still an exciting couple of days around the Big Ten.

All three of the Wolverines remaining opponents took the field this weekend, and two of them earned a loss — both Northwestern and Maryland dropped their matchups, but No. 1 Ohio State took care of business against Purdue.

There were a lot of great games in the conference this weekend, so here’s a look at what happened around the Big Ten during Michigan’s bye week…

Northwestern falls to No. 19 USC, 38-17

Northwestern and USC met on Friday night in Los Angeles, and the Trojans came away with a healthy victory. For most of the first half, however, the Wildcats played USC fairly even.

With just under three minutes to play in the first half and the game tied at 14, Northwestern thought it had a pick six. But Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava had other ideas. He forced the fumble at the one-yard line, and the ball went through the back of the end zone for a touchback. USC turned this break into a touchdown, completing the 14-point swing and taking a 21-14 lead into halftime.

The second half was all Trojans, as they outscored Northwestern 17-3 on their way to a win. After averaging 7.3 yards per rush in the first half, the Wildcats only managed 2.5 per attempt in the second half.

Michigan takes on Northwestern next weekend, and it would love to force the Wildcats to play like they did in the second half.

No. 9 Oregon narrowly defeats No. 20 Iowa, 18-16

This matchup between Oregon and Iowa was a classic Big Ten slugfest. The rain was coming down all afternoon, largely contributing to both teams’ ground-heavy schemes.

The Hawkeyes took a one-point lead at 16-15 with 1:51 left in the contest, but they left too much time on the clock for the Ducks. Led by quarterback Dante Moore, Oregon drove into field goal range, and kicker Atticus Sappington kicked the game-winning 39-yard field goal.

The loss likely puts Iowa’s playoff hopes to bed, and further solidifies Oregon as one of the top teams in the country.

Wisconsin shocks No. 23 Washington, 13-10

Another Big Ten team had its playoff hopes slashed on Saturday, and this time it was Washington.

Costly turnovers and a stagnant offense ultimately doomed the Huskies, as the Badgers’ only touchdown of the game came largely thanks to a strip-sack that gave them the ball six yards away from the end zone.

Wisconsin only passed for 47 yards the entire game, but it didn’t matter because their defense and running game did just enough to secure their first Big Ten win of the season in upset fashion.

No. 2 Indiana escapes Penn State, 27-24

Indiana and Penn State met in yet another game that came down to the final possession, with the Hoosiers ultimately pulling out the win.

Midway through the third quarter, it looked like Indiana was just going to run away with the win. The Hoosiers were up 20-7, and the Nittany Lions looked ready to lie down. But from that point, Penn State scored 17 unanswered points to give it the 24-20 lead with 1:51 left in the game.

However, Indiana led a flawless drive in the waning minutes, capped off by an incredible game-winning touchdown grab by wide receiver Omar Cooper that kept the Hoosiers undefeated.

No. 1 Ohio State handles Purdue, 34-10

There were no surprises with this one: Ohio State continues to look like the best team in the country.

The Buckeyes have a plethora of weapons, but the duo of quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is one of the most dangerous in the country. Saturday, Sayin threw 27-for-33 for 303 yards and a touchdown, and Smith caught 10 of those passes for 137 yards and a TD.

Ohio State is rolling, and Michigan is going to have a real task in trying to extend the streak to five straight come Nov. 29.

Rutgers takes down Maryland, 35-20

This matchup saw a combined 561 rushing yards between the two teams, with Rutgers coming away with the 35-20 victory. Both of these squads have had years to forget, with the Scarlet Knights sitting at 2-5 in the Big Ten and Maryland at 1-5.

The Wolverines take on the Terrapins in two weeks, and it looks to be a favorable matchup for Michigan. Considering Maryland allowed a whopping 256 rushing yards to Rutgers, the Wolverines’ running backs should have a chance to have a similarly big game.

Nebraska bests UCLA, 28-21

Even without quarterback Dylan Raiola, Nebraska took down UCLA in Los Angeles.

After falling behind 28-7 in the third quarter, the Bruins tried to make a late-game comeback, but it was too little, too late.