Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Washington Wizards will return to Eastern Conference play when they face the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST. As almost every basketball fan expected, the young season has not been kind to the Wizards, who have only managed to win one of their first 10 games.

The Wizards were widely expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA, but things are not entirely awful. Washington has plenty of young talent on the roster, led by guard Kyshawn George and center Alex Sarr. Without needing to compete, all of the young players have taken on plenty of minutes, allowing a very young core to gel without the pressure of contending.

Meanwhile, Detroit is in a completely different boat. The East is a notably weak conference this year, and the Pistons, led by superstar guard Cade Cunningham, have legitimate hopes of representing the conference in the NBA Finals. A recent hot streak has seen Detroit rattle off six straight wins, including victories over the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Wizards present a prime opportunity for the Pistons to extend that win streak by another game, seeing as Washington would enter the game as an underdog against almost every single team in the association.

Spread

Wizards +12 (-105)

Pistons -12 (-100)

Money line

Wizards +554

Pistons -576

Totals

Over 235 (-107)

Over 235 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Wizards vs Pistons Betting Trends

The Wizards are 1-9 ATS this season.

The Wizards are 1-4 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 6-4 in Washington's games.

The Pistons are 7-3 ATS this year.

The Pistons are 3-1 ATS at home.

The under is 5-4-1 in Detroit's games.

Wizards vs Pistons Injury Reports

Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly, PF - Out.

Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris, PF - Out.

Isaiah Stewart, C - Out.

Wizards vs Pistons Prediction and Pick

Peter Tran of PickDawgz writes, "The Wizards are still slightly shorthanded with Bilal Coulibaly ruled out, while the Pistons are missing Tobias Harris, Marcus Sasser and Isaiah Stewart. The Wizards have been in dreadful form so far, but they were more than competitive in their narrow loss to the Mavericks in their last outing. In contrast, the Pistons have been in red-hot form and they came through with flying colours in a tough test against a good 76ers squad last night. The line is certainly hefty for this one, but I think the Pistons do it rather easily in this matchup at home."