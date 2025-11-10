Who Was George Jewett? The Origins Of The Michigan-Northwestern Prize

Part of what makes college football such a great sport is the endless rivalries littered across the national landscape. Aside from big ones like Georgia and Alabama, there are also countless cups and trophies up for grabs between conference and in-state rivals. One of the most recent trophies to grace the Big 10 is the George Jewett Trophy, which is up for grabs when the University of Michigan plays its classic matchup with Northwestern University.

This article will cover who George Jewett was, his significance to both historic Big 10 programs, and why the trophy is an important addition to the trophy case of both teams and college football as a whole.

Who Was George Jewett?

It's not surprising that Jewett's name is not as well-known as some of the other historic college athletes, given that he played college football in 1890. Born in 1870 in Ann Arbor, Jewett grew up playing football, but as an African-American in the 19th century, it seemed that opportunities to continue to play the game he loved at a higher level were few and far between.

Despite the obvious roadblocks that came with being an African-American attending a university in 1890, Jewett not only persevered, but excelled. He broke the color barrier when he starred on the Wolverines' football team, playing running back, fullback, and kicker for Michigan. Jewett was the first African-American player in Michigan's history and in the history of the Big Ten.

After two seasons playing for Michigan, Jewett decided to transfer to Northwestern in 1893, to continue his pursuit of a medical degree. Unsurprisingly, he became a star for the Wildcats, also becoming the first African-American player to play for Northwestern.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

But Jewett's significance extends beyond either team and even beyond the Big Ten. Jewett was the first African-American to play in a major conference, taking on an enormous burden to help pave the way for other African-Americans not only in college football but in all of college sports.

The two schools came together to honor Jewett's contributions to college football and sports as a whole by creating the trophy named after him in 2021. The George Jewett Trophy is the 16th rivalry game trophy in the Big Ten, and one of three that Michigan shares with conference rivals.

The Short History of the George Jewett Trophy

The trophy has only been contested since 2021. The first game featured an endless supply of future National Football League talent, almost exclusively from the Michigan sideline. To make matters worse for Northwestern, it was played in the Big House, driving another nail into the coffin of the 3-3 Wildcats as they faced the undefeated Wolverines, then ranked sixth in the nation.

The game went about as everyone expected. Michigan dominated the time of possession with a potent ground attack, getting over 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns from backs Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. Northwestern managed to find the end zone once in the second quarter, but the game ended in a 33-7 win for the dominant Wolverines.

The second meeting between Northwestern and Michigan went a lot like the first one did. It was once again in Ann Arbor, but the teams were far more evenly matched, at least on paper. Michigan was only 5-5 while Northwestern was 4-6.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

None of that mattered once the opening kickoff took place. The Wolverines once again dominated from bell to bell, completely destroying the Wildcats in all three phases of the game. Starting quarterback Davis Warren tossed a touchdown, but the real highlights once again came on the ground.

Three different running backs scored for the Wolverines, and lead back Kalel Mullings put up 92 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries. Donovan Edwards and Tavierre Dunlap were responsible for the other two rushing touchdowns. Northwestern quarterback Jack Lauch threw a pair of interceptions, and the Wildcats failed to reach the end zone in a 50-6 defeat.

A Legacy Remembered

There are few rivalry awards that carry the historical significance of the George Jewett Trophy. While others rightly commemorate long rivalries and territorial disputes between in-state schools, the Jewett Trophy honors one of the pioneers of college football.