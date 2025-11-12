Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Totals

The upstart Chicago Bulls will face the Detroit Pistons in a rematch of both teams' season opener. The Bulls have come out of nowhere at the start of the year, earning a 6-4 record when they were expected to be one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. One of those wins came against the Pistons, but a recent three-game losing streak has mustered some doubt about the real quality of Chicago's team. Meanwhile, the Pistons have taken the opposite trajectory, losing a couple of games at the start of the season before rattling off seven wins in a row. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday night.

Before the year, the Bulls would not have been described as a particularly deep team, but their roster has shown itself to be far more impressive than anyone thought. Guard Josh Giddey has been fantastic, and center Nikola Vucevic seems to be returning to the All-Star form he displayed earlier in his career. Names like Ayo Dosunmu, Isaac Okoro, Matas Buzelis, and Kevin Huerter round out a rotation that is a difficult out for any team in the NBA.

The Pistons do not rely on as many players as the Bulls, but the two that they do count on for major production have come through in a big way. Guard Cade Cunningham seems to be blossoming into a legitimate superstar before the eyes of the fans, averaging 27.5 points and 9.9 assists to lead the Pistons in both categories. Center Jalen Duren has averaged a double-double throughout the start of the season, putting up 19.4 points and 12.0 rebounds per game to supplement Cunningham's playmaking. Both men, if healthy, figure to form the backbone of Detroit's effort to avenge itself on Wednesday.

Spread

Bulls +2.5 (-104)

Pistons -2.5 (-103)

Money line

Bulls +126

Pistons -135

Totals

Over 235.5 (-106)

Under 235.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Bulls vs Pistons Betting Trends

The Bulls are 8-2 ATS this season.

The Bulls covered in their first game against the Pistons.

The over is 6-4 in Chicago's games.

The Pistons are 7-4 ATS this year.

The Pistons are 3-2 ATS on their home floor.

The over is 3-2 when Detroit plays at home.

Bulls vs Pistons Injury Reports

Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey, G - Day-to-Day.

Coby White, G - Out.

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham, G - Day-to-Day.

Ausar Thompson, F - Out.

Tobias Harris, F - Out.

Jalen Duren, C - Day-to-Day.

Isaiah Stewart, C - Out.

Bulls vs Pistons Prediction and Pick