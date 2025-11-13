5 Things To Watch For When Michigan Takes On Northwestern

To commence the final quarter of the regular season, No. 18 Michigan is set to take on Northwestern at Wrigley Field on Saturday at noon.

The Wildcats are a much better team than the one that the Wolverines manhandled 50-6 in Ann Arbor last year. Sitting at 3-3 in the Big Ten, they’ve positioned themselves as a frisky, mid-tier squad that can hang with some top teams.

Michigan is fresh off a much-needed bye week, and is looking to turn its play up a notch during the final stretch of the season. The Wolverines are the better team on paper, but nothing comes guaranteed in this conference, especially not against a team like Northwestern.

Here are five things to watch for when the Wolverines take on the Wildcats…

Battle Of The Rush Attacks

Both Michigan and Northwestern hang their hats on their ground game, as they are third and fifth in the Big Ten, respectively, in rushing yards per game. The Wildcats rely on running back Caleb Komolafe out of the backfield, and he’s coming off back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards.

With junior running back Justice Haynes very likely still unable to play due to injury, sophomore Jordan Marshall will once again take over lead back duties. Marshall has been stellar in his own right, notching three straight games with 100-plus rushing yards.

This game will likely feature a lot of run plays, and that still plays into Michigan’s advantage. Not only do the Wolverines own one of the best rush offenses in the Big Ten, but they are also one of the top run defenses.

How Does Underwood Respond?

Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has had back-to-back games in which he played below his standard, but this game gives him a great chance to answer.

He should have plenty of time in the pocket, given that Northwestern has registered just 13 sacks all season. And if he isn’t throwing the ball, he should also have ample opportunities to use his legs to make plays happen.

The season is in its final stretch, and it’s time for the freshman signal caller to put it all together.

Northwestern Struggles Through The Air

While the Wildcats are adept at running the football, they aren’t quite as sound through the air. They only average 169.9 passing yards per game, the third-worst mark in the conference, and sport an 11-to-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

If Michigan can make Northwestern quarterback Preston Stone uncomfortable, the Wildcats become one-dimensional, and thus, far easier to take down. Look for senior edge rusher Derrick Moore to continue his stretch of terror on opposing quarterbacks.

Can Michigan Force Turnovers?

As mentioned before, Northwestern can be turnover-prone at times, and the best way to take down a team like the Wildcats is to take away their possessions.

Michigan is quite adept at forcing turnovers, boasting the third-most interceptions in the Big Ten, so it’s strength on weakness. If the Wolverines can take advantage and steal some possessions, it makes Northwestern’s upset attempt much harder.

Wrigley Showdown

Michigan has had its share of trouble on the road this season, and given this road game is taking place at Wrigley Field, this game provides an even more unique challenge.

It’s hard to imagine that many Wolverines have played a football game inside an MLB stadium before, so this is most likely a new endeavor for most of the team. Northwestern, on the other hand, has played several games in The Friendly Confines over the past few years, so they have some experience.