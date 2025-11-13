Anaheim Ducks vs Detroit Red Wings Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Anaheim Ducks will face the Detroit Red Wings to continue their three-game road trip. The Ducks came out of nowhere to win seven games in a row, with their streak only being broken by the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. The Red Wings have been equally streaky, recently embarking on a three-game losing streak that they will look to break on Thursday. What once looked like a relatively easy contest will now be a hotly contested one on Detroit's home ice at 7 p.m. EST. on Thursday.

The Ducks relied on an effective combination of consistently good offense and clutch play to construct their win streak. Anaheim scored four or more goals in six of its seven wins and managed to pull out two overtime victories thanks to its offense. Center Leo Carlsson and left wing Cutter Gauthier have 11 goals apiece, while right wing Troy Terry has acted as an excellent contributor, handing out 15 assists to his teammates. The Red Wings have proven themselves to be a staunch defensive team, so this should be an intriguing matchup at the very least.

Despite recently returning to nearly full health, the Red Wings have struggled in the recent going. The defense has not been anything to write home about, but the offense has been especially atrocious, combining to score two goals in its last three games. It is important to note that all three of those contests came against better defensive teams than the Ducks, but it is hard to envision any improvement when Detroit has been as cold as it gets lately.

Spread

Ducks +1.5 (-212)

Red Wings -1.5 (+192)

Money line

Ducks +121

Red Wings -128

Totals

Over 6.5 (-106)

Under 6.5 (+102)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Ducks vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The Ducks are 10-6 ATS this year.

The Ducks are 6-4 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 9-7 in Anaheim's games.

The Red Wings are 9-7 ATS this season.

The Red Wings are 5-3 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 9-7 in Detroit's games.

Ducks vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Anaheim Ducks

Ryan Strome, C - Out.

Mikael Granlund, C - Out.

Radko Gudas, D - Out.

Detroit Red Wings

Shai Buium, D - Out.

Ducks vs Red Wings Prediction and Pick