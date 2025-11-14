Michigan Wolverines at Northwestern Wildcats: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Michigan Wolverines (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten) extended their win streak to three games with a 21-16 victory over Purdue that felt like a loss, or at least a warning sign. Michigan has held onto its Top 25 ranking by hook or crook, but now the Maize and Blue must go back on the road for a clash at Northwestern (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) on Saturday at noon EST.

Saturday's contest will take place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, rather than Martin Stadium in Evanston. It will only be the sixth football game of the modern era held at the Chicago Cubs' ivy-themed ballpark.

Michigan's great record against Northwestern informs the wide point spread on Saturday's game. UM has defeated Northwestern eight consecutive times. In fact, the Wildcats have not had a victory over the Wolverines in either this decade or the 2010s, last having defeated Michigan 21-14 in 2008.

Spread

Wolverines -10.5 (-108)

Wildcats +10.5 (-108)

Money line

Wolverines -400

Wildcats +355

Total

Over 41.5 (-108)

Under 41.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Michigan Wolverines at Northwestern Wildcats Betting Trends

Michigan has beaten Northwestern eight consecutive times.

The Wolverines are only 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Northwestern is 4-1 ATS in its last five home games.

Michigan Wolverines at Northwestern Wildcats Injury Reports

Michigan Wolverines

Running back Justice Haynes is out with a foot injury.

Wide receiver CJ Charleston is out with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Donovan Johnson is out with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Micah Ka'apana is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Hogan Hansen is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Northwestern Wildcats

Running back Cam Porter is out with a lower body injury.

Wide receiver Tate Crane is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Braden Blueitt is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Cam Russell is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Dashun Reeder is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Joseph Himon is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Michigan Wolverines at Northwestern Wildcats Predictions and Picks

Northwestern remains a bowl hopeful above the .500 mark. Quarterback Preston Stone's lineup was proud to defeat Penn State 22-21 in Happy Valley five weeks ago, but overall, the Wildcats have played much better football when they're on home turf. Northwestern's 4-1 record in home games contrasts the Chicago school's 0-2 road swing prior to this weekend, which brought losses to Nebraska and USC.

Michigan's sophomore tailback Jordan Marshall carried the Wolverines through Bryce Underwood's off day against Purdue with 185 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Marshall could be asked to spark UM's offense with his legs again this Saturday if the chatter around Wrigley Field's special event is to be taken seriously. Aaron McMann of MLive writes that the Chicago weather forecast for kickoff time includes "winds blowing 10 to 20 mph, which could be just enough to impact a passing attack."