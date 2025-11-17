Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Indiana Pacers will face the Detroit Pistons in a battle of 2024-25 playoff teams at 7 p.m. EST on Monday. Since those playoffs, these teams have taken drastically different turns. The Pacers, thanks to offseason departures and a long list of injuries, have quickly become one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, sporting a 1-12 record. Things could not be more different for the Pistons, who currently sit atop the Eastern Conference with an 11-2 mark. It is difficult to see the fortunes of these two teams reversing in Detroit on Monday night.
Just about nothing has gone right for the Pacers. A couple of crucial injuries early in the season all but guaranteed a string of losses, but things have not improved now that the roster has returned to relative health. Indiana ranks dead last in offensive efficiency, illustrating how difficult things have been without star guard Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers have quality offensive contributors, but players like Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith are much better as supplementary scorers, not as lead scorers. Things have not been much better defensively, with the lineup lacking much of the trademark tenacity that defined last year's playoff run.
Despite a similarly poor run of injuries to crucial members of the lineup, the Pistons have managed to remain on top of things. The win streak is now at nine games, and the last two came with guard Cade Cunningham and center Jalen Duren, the two best players on the team, watching from the bench. Both players have a chance to return on Monday night, but even if they do not, it remains highly likely that head coach Nick Nurse's team extends the win streak by another game against a completely overmatched Pacers squad.
Spread
- Pacers +10.5 (-101)
- Pistons -10.5 (-109)
Money line
- Pacers +426
- Pistons -455
Totals
- Over 231 (-110)
- Under 231 (+101)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Pacers vs Pistons Betting Trends
- The Pacers are 5-8 ATS this year.
- The Pacers are 2-5 ATS when playing on the road.
- The under is 9-4 in Indiana's games.
- The Pistons are 9-4 ATS this season.
- The Pistons are 5-2 ATS when playing at home.
- The over is 4-3 when Detroit plays at home.
Pacers vs Pistons Injury Reports
Indiana Pacers
- Bennedict Mathurin, G - Out.
- Quenton Jackson, G - Out.
- Johnny Furphy, F - Out.
- Tyrese Haliburton, G - Out.
Detroit Pistons
- Cade Cunningham, G - Day-to-Day.
- Ausar Thompson, F - Out.
- Tobias Harris, F - Out.
- Jalen Duren, C - Day-to-Day.
- Jaden Ivey, G - Out.
- Marcus Sasser, G - Out.
Pacers vs Pistons Prediction and Pick
Peter Tran of PickDawgz writes, "The Pacers are still missing Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, and Quenton Jackson, but they have upgraded Bennedict Mathurin to questionable. The Pistons are keeping eyes on Ausar Thompson and Cade Cunningham, who are both listed as questionable for this one. The Pacers just can't buy a win these days, and there weren't many positives to take from their big loss to the Raptors in their last outing. So, it's no surprise to see the Pistons open as heavy favorites at home, especially given how well they've been playing lately. There is an injury cloud hanging over Cunningham, but playing at home, I like the Pistons' role players to step up again and get the cover against a struggling Pacers outfit."