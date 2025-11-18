Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks: Odds, Spread, and Total

Are the Detroit Pistons rested enough to win a road game over the surging Atlanta Hawks? Detroit went with a bustling bench in Monday night's breezy 127-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers, hoping to preserve fresh legs for Tuesday evening's tilt with the host Hawks at State Farm Arena, set to begin at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Detroit, of course, also hopes that its fatigue won't end a 10-game winning streak that's taking Motor City by storm. Center Jalen Duren's team didn't look spectacular while beating Philadelphia and Washington by a combined five points last week. However, you can't argue with the Pistons' perfect record since Oct. 27.

What makes Tuesday's tipoff scarier is that Atlanta is on a hot streak too. The Hawks have scored at least 122 points in four of their five consecutive wins over the last 10 days, most recently producing a 47-point fourth quarter to vanquish the Phoenix Suns 124-122 in a breathless comeback on Sunday night.

Spread

Pistons +1 (-104)

Hawks -1 (+101)

Money line

Pistons -103

Hawks -105

Total

Over 229.5 (-102)

Under 229.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Trends

The Detroit Pistons have won 10 consecutive games.

The Atlanta Hawks have won five consecutive games.

Betting totals have gone over in 10 of the last 12 meetings.

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Guard Cade Cunningham is questionable with a hip injury.

Forward Bobi Klintman is out with a left ankle sprain.

Guard Ausar Thompson is out with an ankle injury.

Forward Tobias Harris is out with an ankle injury.

Guard Marcus Sasser is out with a hip injury.

Guard Jaden Ivey is out following right knee surgery.

Atlanta Hawks

Center Kristaps Porzingis is questionable with a knee injury.

Guard Trae Young is out with a knee injury.

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks Predictions and Picks

It's amazing that the Pistons are on a double-digit win streak when considering how many injuries have addled the lineup. Detroit guard Cade Cunningham, one of six players currently marked as wounded, did not appear in the win over Indiana after being listed as questionable. Still, as Rotowire via CBS Sports points out, the Pistons' have other quality options in a starting five, such as the bruising forward Isaiah Stewart, who "averaged 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks … across three outings as a starter."

Atlanta may not be as winded as Detroit's squad, but the Hawks may travel home with a hangover after going on afterburners to win in Phoenix. Forward Zaccharie Risacher has braved a hip injury to remain in Atlanta's starting lineup, but the absence of teammate Kristaps Porzingis in the Hawks-Suns contest illustrates that the Hawks are dealing with injury woes too, making Tuesday fireworks less likely.