Kraken vs Red Wings Odds, Spread, and Total

Fresh off a 42-shot performance and a late winner, the Red Wings open a three-game homestead Tuesday when they face a recently revived Kraken team. Puck drops at Little Caesars Arena is at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

The Red Wings limited New York to 19 shots and generated 42 of their own on Sunday, with Lucas Raymond scoring the game-winner. Dylan Larkin continues to pace Detroit with 23 points, while Raymond has seven assists in his last four games.

Cam Talbot enters the night at 7–2–0 with a 2.71 goals-against average, and Detroit looks to tighten its early-season position near the top of the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have also won three straight meetings against the Kraken, including a 5–4 decision last February.

Seattle arrives with back-to-back wins after struggling to score for most of the past two weeks. The Kraken produced nine goals across their victories over Winnipeg and San Jose. Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Eberle share the team lead with seven goals, while Eeli Tolvanen has scored in consecutive games.

The Kraken's goaltending situation remains unsettled. Philipp Grubauer carries a 2.21 goals-against average after stepping in over the weekend. Joey Daccord is working back from injured reserve, and Matt Murray remains day-to-day.

Spread

Kraken +1.5 (-178)

Red Wings -1.5 (+156)

Moneyline

Kraken +163

Red Wings -170

Total

Over 5.5 (-122)

Under 5.5 (+108)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Kraken vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The Kraken are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games, going 2-0 on the road.

The Red Wings are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10, including 1-3 at home.

The total has gone under in eight of the Krakens' last 12 matchups.

The Red Wings have won 10 of their last 14 games at home.

The over has hit in all of the last five meetings between these teams.

The Kraken have lost seven of 10 road games, while the Red Wings have won 10 of 14 at home.

Kraken vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Kraken

Matt Murray, G — Day to day (lower body).

Kaapo Kakko, RW — Injured reserve (lower body).

Jared McCann, LW — Injured reserve (lower body).

Joey Daccord, G — Injured reserve (upper body).

Max McCormick, LW — Out (hip).

Red Wings

Patrick Kane, RW — Injured reserve (upper body).

James van Riemsdyk, LW — Day to day (undisclosed).

Shai Buium, D — Day to day (undisclosed).

Nate Danielson, C — Day to day (undisclosed).

John Gibson, G — Injured reserve (lower body).

Simon Edvinsson, D — Injured reserve (lower body).

Kraken vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

"Seattle's steady defense keeps it competitive, but Detroit holds the stronger power play and penalty kill. The Red Wings have more scoring threats across their four top lines. Detroit generates more pressure at home, and the penalty kill will be a factor against a Kraken group that has struggled when shorthanded. Expect Detroit to control more of the puck and take advantage of its healthier lineup." — David Anicetti, Picks and Parlays

"The Red Wings have more points than the Kraken and have twice as many wins at home as the Kraken have on the road. They have a better offense, power play, and penalty kill, and won both meetings against the Kraken last season. I expect them to take care of business at home, so take the Red Wings." — Nikos Lagouretos, PickDawgz