Why Do The Lions Play Every Thanksgiving, Anyway?

Nowadays, Thanksgiving football is a given. There's a full three-game slate every single season, with the majority of games featuring some of the best teams in the league in huge matchups. A fixture of those matchups is the Detroit Lions, who play every single Thanksgiving, regardless of how their season is going. This article will dive into Detroit's history on the holiday and the team's biggest successes that came as a result of this tradition.

Why Do The Lions Always Play on Thanksgiving?

What originally started as a clever plan to get more fans in the stadium has turned into a nearly century-long tradition. Way back in 1934, owner George Richards needed a way to popularize Lions football in a city that was dominated by its love for baseball and the Detroit Tigers. In order to make that happen, he managed to schedule Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, drawing in enough fans to fill the stadium in the team's first appearance on Turkey Day.

Ever since then, the Lions have been a staple of Thanksgiving football. The team has played a whopping 84 times on the holiday, the most of any team in the NFL.

Detroit's First Thanksgiving Matchup

The first matchup the Lions played on Thanksgiving was a big one. The rival Chicago Bears came to town to play a contest that had huge implications for the end-of-season standings, as the Bears were 11-0 while the Lions were 10-1. Detroit appeared to be cruising as the game hit the second half, with the Lions leading 16-7 on the strength of an Ace Gutowsky touchdown run.

However, the Bears did not go down without a fight. Two field goals on the leg of kicker Jack Manders brought Chicago within three, and a touchdown from Bronko Nagurski to Bill Hewitt pulled the Bears ahead 19-16. The defense held on for the rest of the game, dealing the Lions their first Thanksgiving defeat.

Turkey Day Highlights For The Lions

Unsurprisingly, the Lions have had more than a handful of good moments on Thanksgiving. Their long history of games has yielded a steady supply of highlights, upsets, and big wins against divisional rivals. Below are Detroit's best overall games and moments on the holiday.

Steelers vs. Lions, 1998

This game didn't feature a ton of action, but it was a hotly contested game between two historic NFL franchises. After a defensive slog through the first four quarters of action, the game headed to overtime, where controversy immediately ensued. Steelers running back Jerome Bettis called tails, but the referee misheard him, infamously awarding Detroit the coin flip win and the ball. The Lions scored a field goal, ending the game in a thrilling, albeit controversial, fashion.

Bears vs. Lions, 1997

The Lions ended their Thanksgiving matchup a year before the overtime controversy against the Steelers in a much more decisive fashion. That was largely thanks to running back Barry Sanders, who essentially defeated the Chicago Bears single-handedly. Sanders only had 19 carries, but he turned them into 167 rushing yards and three touchdowns, posting a ridiculous 8.8 yards per carry in the process. The Lions hung 55 points as a team, making this game one of their best overall Thanksgiving performances ever.

Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images

Packers vs. Lions, 1962

The Vince Lombardi-led Packers came to town in 1962, sporting a flawless 10-0 record. The Lions were nearly as good at 8-2, setting the stage for a competitive, fiery game between rivals. Detroit proceeded to put a beating on the Packers, harassing quarterback Bart Starr throughout the contest. Green Bay failed to score until the fourth quarter, and by then it was too little, too late. The Lions cruised to a surprisingly easy victory despite entering the game as touchdown underdogs to their rival, enshrining a Thanksgiving upset into Detroit's history.

Eagles vs. Lions, 2015

While this game was not remotely competitive, it contained an elite performance from one of the greatest Lions of all time. The Detroit offense featured quarterback Matthew Stafford and Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson, and the duo absolutely shredded the Eagles, with Stafford tossing five touchdowns, three of which were to Johnson. The Lions cruised to a 45-14 victory, giving fans another fantastic football memory on Thanksgiving.

History That Continues To Be Written