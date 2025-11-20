Islanders vs Red Wings Odds, Spread, and Total

The Red Wings' best opening stretch in more than a decade faces another test Thursday when the Islanders come to Detroit for a highly anticipated rematch. Puck drops at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+ at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit (12-7-1) hasn't forgotten the 7-2 beating it took from Long Island last month and comes into the matchup on a two-game winning streak after victories over the Rangers and Kraken. Detroit has collected seven points in its last four games, boosted recently by rookie contributions from Nate Danielson and Emmitt Finnie.

Dylan Larkin leads Detroit with 24 points, while Lucas Raymond enters with a team-high 16 assists. Cam Talbot has carried most of the workload in goal, going 7–2–0 with a 2.71 goals-against average.

New York (11-7-2) has been one of the league's strongest road teams, winning five of the six games on its current trip. Bo Horvat leads the Islanders with 13 goals and 24 points, while Ilya Sorokin has made most of the starts in net and enters with a 2.91 goals against average.

Spread

Islanders +1.5 (-203)

Red Wings -1.5 (+170)

Moneyline

Islanders +122

Red Wings -127

Total

Over 6.5 (+117)

Under 6.5 (-133)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The Islanders are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games, going 6-1 on the road.

The Red Wings are 5-5 against the spread in their past 10 matchups, including 2-3 at home.

The total has gone under in five of the Islanders' last six games.

The Red Wings have won 11 of their past 15 games at home.

The over has hit in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

The Red Wings have won four of the last five matchups with the Islanders.

Islanders vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Islanders

Alexander Romanov, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Simon Holmstrom, RW — Day to day (illness).

Semyon Varlamov, G — Injured reserve (knee).

Ethan Bear, D — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Pierre Engvall, LW — Injured reserve (ankle).

Red Wings

Elmer Soderblom, LW — Day to day (undisclosed).

Shai Buium, D — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Islanders vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

"The Islanders have won five of their last six games and have earned points in eight of their last 10 games. The defense has picked up. This is easily the best stretch we've seen from the Islanders in quite some time. The Islanders smoked the Red Wings a month ago, 7-2. Yes, the Red Wings have righted the ship lately as well, but in a battle of two teams in good form, I'm going to lean toward the more favorable price." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

"Both of these teams come into this matchup playing very well in recent games, so this should be a great game to watch .... New York has gone to overtime in three of its last five games, and they have allowed two goals in three of their last five as well. Detroit has won three of its last four, but they have scored 16 goals in those four games. I would much rather see Talbot start in net for Detroit, but since it is Gibson, I think we have to go with the Islanders here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place