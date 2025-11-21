Giants vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Giants will look to end their five-game losing streak as they battle the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.

The Giants are 2-9 and fourth in the AFC East Division. They just lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-20 at home. From start to finish, it was a back and forth game, but the Giants fell short. A lot of the main offensive categories were close, and New York had the edge in time of possession. The difference in the game was two Giants turnovers and the red zone defense was 0-for-4 on stops. Quarterback Jameis Winston went 19-of-29 for 201 yards and one interception.

The Lions are 6-4 and third in the NFC North Division. They just lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 16-9 on the road. It was a close defensive game, especially in the second half, but the Detroit offense couldn't get anything going. The Lions struggled on third downs and were 0-for-5 on fourth downs. Detroit won in passing yards 243-124, but the Eagles won in the rushing game 148-74. Philly won in time of possession and went 1-for-3 in the red zone. The Lions only got to the red zone once and didn't convert. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way on offense with five catches for 107 yards.

Spread

Giants +10.5 (-104)

Lions -10.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Giants +456

Lions -525

Total

Over 50.5 (-108)

Under 50.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Giants vs Lions Betting Trends

The NY Giants is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of the NY Giants' last six games.

The NY Giants is 0-5 SU in its last five games.

Detroit is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games.

Detroit is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.

Detroit is 14-4 SU in its last 18 games at home.

Giants vs Lions Injury Reports

New York Giants

Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out

Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT - Questionable

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Questionable

Tyler Nubin, S - Questionable

Eric Gray, RB - Out

Deonte Banks, CB - Questionable

Rico Payton, CB - Questionable

Thomas Fidone II, TE - Questionable

Darius Slayton, WR - Questionable

Jaxson Dart, QB - Questionable

Paulson Adebo, CB - Questionable

Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB - Questionable

Chauncey Golston, DE - Questionable

Evan Neal, OT - Injured reserve

Graham Gano, PK - Injured reserve

Darius Muasau, LB - Injured reserve

Beaux Collins, WR - Injured reserve

Micah McFadden, LB - Injured reserve

Art Green, CB - Injured reserve

Malik Nabers, WR - Injured reserve

Cam Skattebo, RB - Injured reserve

Chris Board, LB - Injured reserve

Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured reserve

Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured reserve

TJ Moore, CB - Injured reserve

Detroit Lions

Graham Glasgow, G - Questionable

Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable

Penei Sewell, OT - Questionable

Josh Paschal, DE - Out

Marcus Davenport, DE - Injured reserve

D.J. Reed, CB - Injured reserve

Terrion Arnold, CB - Questionable

Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable

Brian Branch, S - Questionable

Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable

Tate Ratledge, G - Questionable

Isaac TeSlaa, WR - Questionable

Brock Wright, TE - Questionable

Sam LaPorta, TE - Injured reserve

Miles Frazier, G - Out

Christian Mahogany, G - Injured reserve

Zach Cunningham, LB - Injured reserve

Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve

Khalil Dorsey, CB - Injured reserve

Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve

Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve

Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve

Giants vs Lions Predictions and Picks

New York is currently ranked 19th in passing yards, 10th in rushing yards, 23rd in points scored, and 29th in points conceded. Three of the last five losses for the Giants were close ones, and they actually had a chance to win the last two games. New York will try to play a spoiler role for the Lions' playoff chances. The defense is going to give up a lot of points, but if the offense comes out scoring like they did against the Packers, then the game could be interesting.

Detroit ranks ninth in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, tied for fourth in points scored, and 10th in points allowed. For the first time in a while, the Lions are on the outside of the playoff picture. For a few weeks, they have been in win-loss mode, and now they are the eighth seed in the NFC. Detroit's high-scoring offense will look to get back on track at home after a rare low-scoring game for them. The Lions have plenty of weapons in the running game and receiving core, and they will look to go after the Giants' bad rushing defense.

Best Bet: Lions Spread