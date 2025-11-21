Giants vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total
The New York Giants will look to end their five-game losing streak as they battle the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST. The Giants are 2-9 and…
The Giants are 2-9 and fourth in the AFC East Division. They just lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-20 at home. From start to finish, it was a back and forth game, but the Giants fell short. A lot of the main offensive categories were close, and New York had the edge in time of possession. The difference in the game was two Giants turnovers and the red zone defense was 0-for-4 on stops. Quarterback Jameis Winston went 19-of-29 for 201 yards and one interception.
The Lions are 6-4 and third in the NFC North Division. They just lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 16-9 on the road. It was a close defensive game, especially in the second half, but the Detroit offense couldn't get anything going. The Lions struggled on third downs and were 0-for-5 on fourth downs. Detroit won in passing yards 243-124, but the Eagles won in the rushing game 148-74. Philly won in time of possession and went 1-for-3 in the red zone. The Lions only got to the red zone once and didn't convert. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way on offense with five catches for 107 yards.
Spread
- Giants +10.5 (-104)
- Lions -10.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Giants +456
- Lions -525
Total
- Over 50.5 (-108)
- Under 50.5 (-117)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Giants vs Lions Betting Trends
- The NY Giants is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of the NY Giants' last six games.
- The NY Giants is 0-5 SU in its last five games.
- Detroit is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games.
- Detroit is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.
- Detroit is 14-4 SU in its last 18 games at home.
Giants vs Lions Injury Reports
New York Giants
- Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out
- Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT - Questionable
- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Questionable
- Tyler Nubin, S - Questionable
- Eric Gray, RB - Out
- Deonte Banks, CB - Questionable
- Rico Payton, CB - Questionable
- Thomas Fidone II, TE - Questionable
- Darius Slayton, WR - Questionable
- Jaxson Dart, QB - Questionable
- Paulson Adebo, CB - Questionable
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB - Questionable
- Chauncey Golston, DE - Questionable
- Evan Neal, OT - Injured reserve
- Graham Gano, PK - Injured reserve
- Darius Muasau, LB - Injured reserve
- Beaux Collins, WR - Injured reserve
- Micah McFadden, LB - Injured reserve
- Art Green, CB - Injured reserve
- Malik Nabers, WR - Injured reserve
- Cam Skattebo, RB - Injured reserve
- Chris Board, LB - Injured reserve
- Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured reserve
- Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured reserve
- TJ Moore, CB - Injured reserve
Detroit Lions
- Graham Glasgow, G - Questionable
- Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable
- Penei Sewell, OT - Questionable
- Josh Paschal, DE - Out
- Marcus Davenport, DE - Injured reserve
- D.J. Reed, CB - Injured reserve
- Terrion Arnold, CB - Questionable
- Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable
- Brian Branch, S - Questionable
- Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable
- Tate Ratledge, G - Questionable
- Isaac TeSlaa, WR - Questionable
- Brock Wright, TE - Questionable
- Sam LaPorta, TE - Injured reserve
- Miles Frazier, G - Out
- Christian Mahogany, G - Injured reserve
- Zach Cunningham, LB - Injured reserve
- Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve
- Khalil Dorsey, CB - Injured reserve
- Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve
- Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve
- Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve
- Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve
Giants vs Lions Predictions and Picks
New York is currently ranked 19th in passing yards, 10th in rushing yards, 23rd in points scored, and 29th in points conceded. Three of the last five losses for the Giants were close ones, and they actually had a chance to win the last two games. New York will try to play a spoiler role for the Lions' playoff chances. The defense is going to give up a lot of points, but if the offense comes out scoring like they did against the Packers, then the game could be interesting.
Detroit ranks ninth in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, tied for fourth in points scored, and 10th in points allowed. For the first time in a while, the Lions are on the outside of the playoff picture. For a few weeks, they have been in win-loss mode, and now they are the eighth seed in the NFC. Detroit's high-scoring offense will look to get back on track at home after a rare low-scoring game for them. The Lions have plenty of weapons in the running game and receiving core, and they will look to go after the Giants' bad rushing defense.
Best Bet: Lions Spread
The Lions really can't afford to lose games against below .500 teams. They can build from their recent defensive effort and should easily be able to get that offense back on track at home. Detroit plays well at home and this season, the victories were usually by double digits.