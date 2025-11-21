Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland Terrapins Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Michigan Wolverines (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) will face the Maryland Terrapins (4-6, 1-6 Big Ten) at 4 p.m. EST on Saturday. The teams have headed in drastically different directions lately, with Michigan rattling off four straight wins while the Terrapins have dropped six games in a row, admittedly against fairly difficult competition. As one might expect, the end of the season looks a lot rosier for the Wolverines, who have legitimate playoff hopes if they beat Maryland and score an upset against Ohio State in the final week of the campaign.

While Michigan is always expected to be a competitive team, it is frankly astounding that the Wolverines have managed to maintain a high level of play this year. There are three freshmen starting on offense, including quarterback Bryce Underwood, who has provided a serviceable level of play despite being 18 years old. The defense has more experience and has consistently kept the Wolverines in games against just about any opponent. It is important that neither side overlooks the Terrapins in preparation for a game that is sure to be filled with bad blood, the looming Ohio State matchup.

The four consecutive wins that Maryland scored at the start of the season were certainly the highlight of the year for Terrapins' fans. Since then, there has been very little to be optimistic about. The offense, behind quarterback Malik Washington, has been serviceable, but for every good performance he puts on, the defense puts on an atrocious one. That dynamic, and the inconsistency of Washington's offense, has torpedoed what was once a promising season. There is little hope of improvement against a far more talented Michigan squad.

Spread

Michigan -13.5 (-117)

Maryland +13.5 (+104)

Money line

Michigan -525

Maryland +456

Totals

Over 46.5 (-104)

Under 46.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Michigan vs Maryland Betting Trends

Michigan is 3-7 ATS this year.

Michigan is 1-4 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 3-2 when the Wolverines play on the road.

Maryland is 5-5 ATS this season.

Maryland is 3-3 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 7-3 in Maryland's games.

Michigan vs Maryland Injury Reports

Michigan Wolverines

Justice Haynes, RB - Doubtful.

Jordan Marshall, RB - Questionable.

Ethan Link, LT - Questionable.

Cole Sullivan, LB - Questionable.

Maryland Terrapins

Trevor Szymanski, G - Questionable.

DD Holmes, DT - Questionable.

Trey Reddick, LB - Questionable.

Michigan vs Maryland Prediction and Pick