Michigan Offense Dominates In Win Over Maryland

In its penultimate game of the regular season, the No. 18 Michigan football team (9-2 overall, 7-1 Big Ten) took down Maryland (4-7, 1-7) by a final score of 45-20.

The Wolverines offense ran as smoothly as it had all season. Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood built on his promising performance from last week, throwing 16-for-23 for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns in just three quarters of play.

With junior Justice Haynes and sophomore Jordan Marshall not playing due to injury, junior running back Bryson Kuzdzal stepped up as the lead back. The former walk-on had an excellent day, rushing for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Maryland got off the blocks hot, quickly working into the red zone on the back of several chunk plays. The Terrapins finished off the drive with a one-yard touchdown pass on fourth down, taking an early 7-0 lead. Trying to ride that momentum, they tried an onside kick, but failed to recover it and gave the Wolverines great field position.

Kuzdzal led the charge on Michigan's opening drive, collecting its first 35 yards himself, but it was freshman wide receiver Andrew Marsh who placed the final piece. Underwood connected with Marsh in the corner of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown pass, making the score even at 7-7 halfway through the first quarter.

On Michigan's next drive after forcing Maryland to punt, the Wolverines became more pass-heavy. Underwood connected on five of his six passes for 70 yards on the 83-yard drive. He continued to connect with Marsh, but tight ends Marlin Klein and Zack Marshall also got involved.

Kuzdzal finished the drive off with a two-yard touchdown, giving Michigan a 14-7 lead just as the second quarter began.

Just three plays later, sophomore defensive back Mason Curtis came down with an interception for the Wolverines, once again giving them great field position.

Michigan quickly took advantage of the free possession, using only three plays to go 23 yards and find pay dirt to make the score 21-7.

This time, graduate wide receiver Donaven McCulley broke through, taking a screen pass 22-yards into the end zone. The Wolverines were off to their best start in a while, having scored three touchdowns on their first three drives.

Maryland found its offensive rhythm again on the ensuing drive, pushing all the way into the red zone. But former Terrapin and current Wolverines senior edge rusher Jaishawn Barham came up with a big sack to force Maryland to settle for a field goal. With seven minutes left in the first half, Michigan held a 21-10 lead.

The Wolverines were forced to try a field goal for the first time all game out of the two-minute time out. Senior kicker Dominic Zvada's season-long struggles continued, as he pushed a 38-yarder wide right.

Both teams had a chance to score before halftime, but neither converted, holding the score at 21-10 entering the break.

Michigan began the second half as hot as it was in the first. Moving methodically down the field, the Terrapins didn't have an answer to the Wolverines' rushing or passing attack. Finishing off the 65-yard drive, Kuzdzal took in a 19-yard run for his second touchdown on the game, and gave Michigan a 28-10 lead.

Things began to unravel for the Terrapins from this point. Despite driving all the way down to Michigan's 6-yard line, they couldn't find the end zone, and they were forced to settle for a field goal.

And the Wolverines weren't slowing down on offense, either. They put together a seven-play, 47-yard touchdown drive which was heavily aided by Terrapins penalties. Kuzdzal put the finishing touches on the drive with his third touchdown of the game, this one another one-yard punch.

Just like that, Michigan took a comfortable three possession lead — 35-13 — into the fourth quarter.

And if the game wasn't already out of reach, freshman running back Jasper Parker tacked on another rushing touchdown to make the score 42-13 with just over 13 minutes left to play.

Michigan pulled its many of its starters for the fourth quarter — most notably Underwood — but it wasn't done scoring just yet. Zvada shook off his struggles and nailed a 46-yard field goal to push the score to 45-13, a great sign for the Wolverines.