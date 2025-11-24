5 Unforgettable Michigan-Ohio State Games

Part of what makes college football such a great sport is the intense rivalries that have appeared all over the nation. Some programs have fostered such animosity that every contest between them feels like a heavyweight fight, with each team exclusively seeking the knockout punch. One such rivalry is the one between the University of Michigan and Ohio State. The two Big 10 powerhouses have retained an intense dislike for one another, culminating in some excellent football games. Below are the five best in the history of one of the best rivalries in college football.

Nov. 22, 1969: An Iconic Upset

Despite taking place more than 50 years ago, Michigan's upset win in 1969 remains one of the most iconic wins in Wolverine history and one of college football's greatest upsets. Both teams were in the middle of great seasons, with the Buckeyes coming into Ann Arbor at 8-0 and the Wolverines at 7-2. Even with comparable records, Michigan was considered a massive underdog on its home field, an assessment that the defense would quickly prove to be wildly incorrect.

The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead behind strong special teams play, a lead they would retain for the entire game. The Buckeyes tried to play catch-up, but they ended up throwing six interceptions between two quarterbacks. Michigan cruised to a 24-12 victory, giving head coach Bo Schembechler a signature victory in the Big House.

Nov. 22, 1997: Road To A Championship

The 1997 campaign will always hold a special place in the hearts of Michigan fans. It was, of course, the year of a national title for the Wolverines, but, to some fans, even more importantly, it included a victory over Ohio State. The Buckeyes visited Ann Arbor with a 10-1 record to face the undefeated Wolverines, a team highlighted by cornerback Charles Woodson.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Woodson would make his impact felt everywhere. He scored Michigan's second touchdown on a punt return in the second quarter before notching a key interception later in the game. That victory, and Woodson's performance, paved the way for the Wolverines to win the championship and for Woodson to capture the Heisman Trophy, a rare accomplishment for a defensive back.

Nov. 22, 2003: Playing Spoiler

If the Wolverines cannot win the national championship, the next best thing is preventing the Buckeyes from doing so. That is precisely what happened in 2003, when Michigan once again hosted a 10-1 Ohio State team that had a legitimate chance of being declared a national champion with a win over the fifth-ranked Wolverines.

Two prominent Michigan offensive players combined to play spoiler to their rival. Running back Chris Perry took 31 carries for 154 yards and a couple of touchdowns, while wide receiver Braylon Edwards carved up Ohio State's secondary for seven catches, 130 yards, and two touchdowns. The offense was too much for the Buckeyes to handle, leading to a 35-21 Michigan win, successfully denying Ohio State any chance at the championship.

Nov. 18, 2006: An Unforgettable Classic

This game is not only the best Michigan-Ohio State matchup ever, but it is also one of the best college football games of all time. It featured a similar setup, with both teams sporting a perfect 11-0 record while sitting at second and first place, respectively.

What ensued was nothing short of football pandemonium. Both teams scored rushing touchdowns in a somewhat slow first quarter before an epic second period that saw four touchdowns scored, three of which came from the Ohio State offense. Undeterred, Michigan answered with 10 straight points out of halftime, including another rushing score from running back Michael Hart. A 56-yard dash to the end zone from Buckeyes running back Antonio Pittman stemmed the bleeding, putting Ohio State ahead 35-24.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Yet another rushing score from Hart brought the Wolverines within striking distance, but the defense could not keep them there. Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith hit wide receiver Brian Robiskie for a 13-yard score with only 5:38 remaining on the clock, putting the Buckeyes up 42-31. A late touchdown for Michigan made it close, but Ohio State escaped in one of the most entertaining college sports games ever.

If it were any consolation for Wolverines fans that year, they got to watch the Buckeyes get stomped in the national title game, a 41-14 blowout loss to the Florida Gators.

Nov. 25, 2023: Road To A Championship, Part 2

Stakes could not get much higher in a regular-season game than the meeting between these two programs in 2023. Ohio State was ranked second, holding onto a solid playoff spot, while the Wolverines were third, essentially turning the final week of the season into a playoff game.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Wolverines went toe-to-toe with an Ohio State offense that featured five players currently in the NFL in the starting lineup. Running back Blake Corum scored twice on the ground, while quarterback J.J. McCarthy contributed a touchdown toss to wide receiver Roman Wilson in the second quarter. Despite the firepower, the Buckeyes could not come up clutch, with signal-caller Kyle McCord tossing a game-losing interception to defensive back Rod Moore to send the Wolverines to the playoffs.

An All-Time Rivalry