Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Pistons haven't let off the gas in weeks. Detroit claimed its 12th straight victory by snapping a long-term losing streak against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, when previously injured Tobias Harris and Jaden Ivey combined for 28 points. Motor City will attempt to tie a franchise record for consecutive wins when the Indiana Pacers host the Pistons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday at 7 p.m. EST.

The Pistons could not have drawn a more favorable road game in which to try for a lucky 13. The Pacers are a shell of what they were last postseason, sitting at 2-14 and second-from-last place in the Eastern Conference ahead of the tanking Washington Wizards. Indiana has lost nine of its last 10 encounters.

Indiana will try to take revenge for Detroit's 127-122 victory in the teams' first meeting of 2025-26, which the Pistons won in spite of a depleted lineup that did not feature Harris, Ivey, or Cade Cunningham. Detroit's sharpshooters outshot Indiana 54.5% to 41.7% from the field, scoring 30 points off turnovers.

Spread

Pistons -9.5 (-108)

Pacers +9.5 (+104)

Money line

Pistons -400

Pacers +376

Total

Over 235.5 (-104)

Under 235.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers Betting Trends

The Detroit Pistons have won 12 consecutive games.

The Indiana Pacers are 1-9 in their last 10 contests.

Totals have gone over in 10 of the last 16 meetings.

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Forward Bobi Klintman is out with a left ankle sprain.

Guard Marcus Sasser is out with a hip injury.

Indiana Pacers

Guard Tyrese Haliburton remains out following right Achilles tendon surgery.

Forward Obi Toppin remains out following right foot surgery.

Guard Kam Jones is out with a back injury.

Guard Aaron Nesmith is out for at least three more weeks with a knee injury.

Guard Johnny Furphy is questionable with an ankle injury.

Guard Quenton Jackson is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers Predictions and Picks

The Pistons and Pacers are headed in opposite directions, mainly because the Pistons' health meter is going up while the Pacers' injury list only grows. No less than four additional guards have joined Indiana's superstar Tyrese Haliburton on the mend. Andrew Nembhard is trying his best to carry the backcourt while Pascal Siakam carries the frontcourt, but the Pacers are shockingly thin and often ragged on defense.

Detroit was already playing good basketball despite its longer injury list in mid-autumn. Now that the club can glue its starting lineup back together, the Pistons have turned red-hot. MyKhel's hoops blog points out that while Milwaukee would have put up more resistance with a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Pistons are close to tying a record that was set in "seasons (in which) they won the NBA title."