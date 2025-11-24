Ranking The 5 Greatest Lions Thanksgiving Moments

The Detroit Lions, as one of the National Football League's historic franchises, have the privilege of being a staple during the league's Thanksgiving Day festivities. Detroit plays a primetime game on almost every single Thanksgiving, allowing the franchise to amass a catalog of huge holiday moments. The five games listed below are the most notable of the Lions' long history of excellent play on Turkey Day.

5. Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, 2013

By the early 2010s, the Lions had recovered from their status as the doormat of the National Football Conference North to become a respectable team once again. Detroit's Thanksgiving matchup against the Packers showed that the days of winless seasons were long past.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford put his gunslinging ways on display, throwing three touchdowns and a couple of interceptions. The ground game was massively effective, with Reggie Bush and Joique Bell combining for 211 yards and two touchdowns to solidify what would become a complete rout of Detroit's division rival. The Packers were humiliated at home, with the final score reading 40-10.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

4. Packers vs. Lions, 1952

It's no surprise that this matchup is featured multiple times on this list. The 1952 iteration of this rivalry featured one of the Lions' best performances in a big game, perhaps ever. Both teams entered with a record of 6-3, making it an important matchup for the fate of the NFC.

The Lions did not shy away from the limelight one bit. The offense, led by quarterback Bobby Layne and pass-catcher Cloyce Box, scored six touchdowns, three of which were caught by Box. Layne was intercepted three times, but his trio of scores and contributions on the ground ultimately led the Lions to a blowout win, 48-24.

3. Lions vs. Chicago Bears, 1997

The NFL loves to schedule divisional games for Thanksgiving, and 1997 was no different. The Barry Sanders-led Lions were only 6-6 prior to the contest, but they were facing an entirely incompetent Bears team that was 2-10 on the season.

It was no surprise that Detroit immediately took control of the game. Quarterback Scott Mitchell accounted for two touchdowns, but much like the Bush-Bell duo, the running game carried the brunt of the offensive load. Sanders put up 167 rushing yards on 8.8 yards per carry, absolutely eviscerating one of the worst defenses in the league with ease to score three touchdowns. Backup Ron Rivers added another 44 yards and a score to stomp out the Bears, 55-20.

Tim Broekema/Allsport

2. Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1995

Most of the games on this list were not particularly close, but Detroit's 1995 duel with the Vikings breaks that mold. The aforementioned Mitchell engaged in a shootout with Minnesota starter Warren Moon to deliver one of the most exciting Thanksgiving games in NFL history.

Mitchell was not the only notable offensive player that the Lions put on the field that day. He did throw for four touchdowns, but his biggest contributions came in the way he spread the ball around to his receivers. Three different pass-catchers surpassed 100 yards, led by Brett Perriman with 153 and two touchdowns. Herman Moore and Johnnie Morton combined for another two trips to the end zone, while running back Sanders rushed for 153 yards and a score. The high-octane affair ended 44-38 in favor of the home team, securing another notable win for the Lions on Thanksgiving.

1. Lions vs. Packers, 1962

The 1962 season is known for what the Packers achieved. Green Bay won the NFL Championship that year and maintained an undefeated record for much of the year, at least until they encountered the Lions on Thanksgiving. Detroit was 8-2, making the matchup one of the biggest for both teams. Quarterback Milt Plum led the Lions to an excellent three quarters, building a whopping 26 points behind solid ball control and a ferocious defense that managed to get into the end zone.

Things started going wrong in the fourth quarter when Green Bay's defense scooped up a fumble for a touchdown. Running back Jim Taylor scored again late in the quarter to further cut into Detroit's lead, but it was too little, too late. The Lions secured a 26-14 win on Thanksgiving, handing Green Bay its only loss in a season that would go down in history.

A Plethora of Iconic Moments