Red Wings vs Devils Odds, Spread, and Total

Detroit gets its first look at the Devils tonight in Newark, stepping into a building where New Jersey hasn't lost in regulation. Puck drop is 7 p.m. EST at the Prudential Center with streaming on ESPN+.

The Red Wings (13-8-1) sit atop the Atlantic Division but continue to ride a streaky month. The Wings, winners of three of their last four, are coming off a 4–3 overtime win over Columbus, a night where they wiped out a two-goal deficit in the third to salvage their homestand.

Cam Talbot has been the stabilizer in the net with a 9-2-0 record and 2.66 GAA, while captain Dylan Larkin leads the scoring push at 24 points and a team-high 12 goals. Lucas Raymond enters with eight points in his last five games.

New Jersey (13-7-1) returns home from a five-game road trip that ended with three straight losses, including a 6–3 defeat in Philadelphia. The Devils have been leaning on Jesper Bratt, who leads the team with 21 points, and goaltender Jake Allen, who carries a .908 save percentage into tonight's matchup. New Jersey's power play sits at 23.6%, but the club has scored only four goals over its last three games.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-213)

Devils -1.5 (+186)

Moneyline

Red Wings +127

Devils -133

Total

Over 5.5 (-122)

Under 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Devils Betting Trends

The Red Wings are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 2-1 on the road.

The Devils are 3-7 against the spread in the past 10 matchups, going 0-3 at home.

The total has gone over in four of the Red Wings' last six matchups.

The Devils have lost four of their last six matchups but are 7-for-8 at home.

The over has hit in four of the last five matchups between these teams in New Jersey.

The total has gone over in seven of the past 10 meetings between the Red Wings and Devils.

Red Wings vs Devils Injury Reports

Red Wings

Elmer Soderblom, LW — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Simon Edvinsson, D — Day to day (illness).

Devils

Jack Hughes, C — Injured reserve (finger).

Cody Glass, C — Injured reserve (upper body).

Brett Pesce, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Zack MacEwen, RW — Injured reserve (lower body).

Red Wings vs Devils Predictions and Picks

"Both teams have exactly 13 overall wins this season, but the Devils have been extremely strong at home, with just one overtime loss in their eight home games this season. They are better both offensively and defensively, and even though they have three consecutive losses – all of them on the road – I like them in a bounce-back spot at home today. Take the Devils." — Nikos Lagouretos, PickDawgz

"The Red Wings have won three of their last four games, while the Devils have lost three straight games. Detroit has the edge because they're playing well offensively and have scored at least four goals in four of their last six games .... The Devils are good at killing penalties, but they're not playing well defensively, giving up 12 goals in their last three games, so expect them to have a hard time slowing down the Red Wings." — Bosun Akinpelu, Winners and Whiners