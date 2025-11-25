Packers vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Green Bay Packers have won two games in a row and they will look to stay in front of the Detroit Lions in the NFC North Division standings. These teams will battle it out on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.

The Packers are 7-3-1 and second in the NFC North. They just beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-6 at home. It was a close and low-scoring first half and then the Packers shutout the Vikings in the second half 13-0. The third down defense was 7-of-9 on third down stops. Green Bay won in total yards: 288-145 and 142-52 in passing yards. The Packers won in time of possession and the defense picked up three turnovers. Emanuel Wilson led the way on offense with 28 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions are 7-4 and third in the NFC North. They just beat the New York Giants 34-27 at home and in overtime. Detroit was down 10 points in the first half and down 10 early in the fourth quarter. The Lions were able to rally, tie the game late, and win in overtime. The third down defense struggled, but they did stop a few fourth-down plays. The total yards were pretty close and Detroit won in rushing yards 237-122. Both teams turned the ball over once and the Lions were 2-for-4 in the red zone. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the way on offense with 15 carries for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Spread

Packers +2.5 (-104)

Lions -2.5 (-108)

Money line

Packers +133

Lions -138

Total

OVER 48.5 (-108)

UNDER 48.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Packers vs Lions Betting Trends

Green Bay is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games.

Green Bay is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

Green Bay is 5-12 ATS in its last 17 games against Detroit.

Detroit is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

Detroit is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.

Detroit is 4-1 SU in its last five games at home.

Packers vs Lions Injury Reports

Green Bay Packers

Nate Hobbs, CB - Out

Keisean Nixon, CB - Questionable

Quay Walker, LB - Out

Matthew Golden, WR - Out

Josh Jacobs - RB - Out

Jayden Reed, WR - Injured reserve

MarShawn Lloyd, RB - injured reserve

Elgton Jenkins, G - Injured reserve

Tucker Kraft, TE - Injured reserve

Nick Niemann, LB - Injured reserve

Collin Oliver, DE - Out

Brenton Cox Jr., DE - Injured reserve

John Williams, G - Out

Travis Glover, OT - Injured reserve

Detroit Lions

Kerby Joseph, S - Out

Terrion Arnold, CB - Out

Kalif Raymond, WR - Questionable

Josh Paschal, DE - Out

Miles Frazier, G - Out

Marcus Davenport, DE - Injured reserve

Sam LaPorta, TE - Injured reserve

Christian Mahogany, G - Injured reserve

Zach Cunningham, LB - Injured reserve

Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve

Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve

Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve

Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve

Dan Jackson, S - Injured reserve

Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out

Packers vs Lions Predictions and Picks

Green Bay is currently ranked 14th in passing yards, 15th in rushing yards, 13th in points scored, and fifth in points against. The Packers' offense is trending up a bit and the defense has played extremely well for three of the past four games. Green Bay beat Detroit in Week 1 by a 27-13 final. In that game, the Packers got off to a good start on offense and gave up just one touchdown and that was in the fourth quarter. Green Bay might be able to get a decent amount of production in the running game and quarterback Jordan Love will need to match quarterback Jared Goff's efficiency in the passing game.

Detroit is ranked eighth in passing yards, third in rushing yards, second in points scored, and 11th in points allowed. Since the beginning of last season, the Lions are averaging around 34.7 points per game at home. Overall, Detroit has a huge edge on offense compared to the Packers. The Lions continue to be in a win-loss mode, and they might have just had a wake-up call because they almost lost to the 2-10 Giants at home. The Lions offense needs to set the tone early and control the tempo of the game. This is a huge game for them to get back into the playoff standings.

Best Bet: Lions Spread