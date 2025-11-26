Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Pistons were nervous in the second half of a 122-117 win over Indiana on Monday, scoring only 21 points in the fourth quarter while surviving with a victory. They had a good reason to be nervous, however. Detroit has now tied its franchise record for consecutive victories with an epic 13-game streak. The Pistons can set the club record by beating the host Boston Celtics at 5 p.m. EST this Wednesday.

Boston presents a tough adversary for Detroit's effort to win 14 straight. Jaylen Brown's lineup has won four of its last five contests going into this midweek's NBA Cup group stage tipoff with the Pistons. The superstar guard scored 35 points in the Celtics' 138-129 win over the Orlando Magic in a non-tourney outcome from Sunday. The Celtics defense still looked weak against Orlando's bench forward Jett Howard, who scored an amazing 30 points. Detroit's fans hope for a big day of offense in Boston.

Great offense isn't what Vegas has in mind for the Pistons-Celtics game, giving the Eastern Conference rivals just O/U (227.5) for a point-total forecast. The money line odds-to-win opened as a near match.

Spread

Pistons -2.5 (-104)

Celtics +2.5 (-104)

Money line

Pistons -144

Celtics +138

Total

Over 230.5 (-108)

Under 230.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics Betting Trends

Boston beat Detroit 12 straight times before going 0-2 in 2025's games played.

Betting totals have gone over in 11 of the last 15 Pistons-Celtics meetings.

The Detroit Pistons are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games.

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Forward Bobi Klintman is out with a left ankle sprain.

Guard Marcus Sasser is out with a hip injury.

Guard Jaden Ivey is out following right knee surgery.

Boston Celtics

Center Neemias Queta is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Forward Jayson Tatum is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics Predictions and Picks

Aidan Chacan of Sports Illustrated is among the hoops analysts who think Detroit's new depth is the key to November's winning streak, calling the 22-year-old center Jalen Duren "a candidate for most improved player of the (season)." Duren, reports Chacan, "missed only four shots … en route to a 17-point performance (on Monday). Duren also snagged 12 boards to secure his ninth double-double."

You can blame quality team defense for Wednesday's low-scoring predictions. The Celtics and Pistons are each ranking in the top five of National Basketball Association squads in overall defense, with the Celtics ranked second behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. Detroit defeated Boston 119-112 in a contest that exceeded its betting total on Oct. 26. However, the Pistons needed 32 made foul shots to do it.