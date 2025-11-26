Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan Wolverines: Odds, Spread, and Total

Michigan Stadium hosts another high-stakes chapter of college football's fiercest rivalry Saturday, with No. 1 Ohio State arriving undefeated and No. 15 Michigan trying to keep its postseason push alive. Kickoff is at noon EST, with the broadcast on FOX.

Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) brings the nation's top statistical defense, allowing just 206.6 yards and 7.6 points per game. The Buckeyes have been dominant on third down, converting 55.8% of their attempts, and control possession at more than 33 minutes per game.

Quarterback Julian Sayin has completed 79.4% of his passes for 2,832 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions, while running back Bo Jackson leads the ground game with 835 yards.

Michigan (9-2, 7-1 Big Ten) has won five straight, most recently a 45-20 victory over Maryland. Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has thrown for 2,166 yards and nine touchdowns, supported by a rushing attack averaging 223.5 yards per game. Jordan Marshall leads the Wolverines with 871 rushing yards and 10 scores, and Michigan's defense ranks 11th nationally against the run.

Spread

Ohio State -10.5 (-108)

Michigan +10.5 (-122)

Money line

Ohio State -376

Michigan +317

Total

Over 44 (-109)

Under 44 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Ohio State vs Michigan Betting Trends

Ohio State is 9-1-1 against the spread, going 3-1 on the road.

Michigan is 4-7 against the spread, including 2-3 at home.

The total has gone under in six of Ohio State's last nine games.

Michigan is 2-5 against the spread in its last seven games.

The total has gone over in 10 of 11 meetings between these teams.

Michigan has won four of the last five matchups with Ohio State.

Ohio State vs Michigan Injury Reports

Ohio State

Quincy Porter, WR — Questionable.

Carnell Tate, WR — Questionable.

Jeremiah Smith, WR — Questionable.

Mason Maggs, QB — Out.

Anthony Rogers, RB — Out.

Max LeBlanc, TE — Out.

Preston Wolfe, WR — Out.

Michigan

Jasper Parker, RB — Questionable.

Max Bredeson, TE — Questionable.

Hogan Hansen, TE — Questionable.

Jordan Marshall, RB — Questionable.

Semaj Morgan, WR — Questionable.

Davis Warren, QB — Out.

Mikey Keene, QB — Out.

Devon Baxter, DE — Out.

Justice Haynes, RB — Out.

John Volker, RB — Out.

Donovan Johnson, RB — Out.

I'Marion Stewart, WR — Out.

C.J. Charleston, WR — Out.

Ohio State vs Michigan Predictions and Picks

"A second straight national championship is obviously more important overall, but that's for next month. Ohio State has to beat Michigan .... The Buckeyes won't jump out to a 21-0 lead in the first ten minutes — that team in Maize and Blue is pretty good, too — but they'll be methodically solid, the defense will hold up time and again, and after the emotion chills out, Ohio State will win another football game. Ohio State 31, Michigan 13." — Pete Fiutak, College Football News

"Despite being at home against an OSU team that Michigan has defeated in three consecutive seasons, the prospect of starting a true freshman QB (talented though he may be) against this defense is a daunting task .... The Buckeyes allowed a season-high 16 points to Illinois and haven't scored under 34 points in their last seven games. I think the UM win streak ends this week." — Eric Froton, NBC Sports