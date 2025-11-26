Predators vs Red Wings Odds, Spread, and Total

Little Caesars Arena has been good to Detroit this fall, and the Red Wings try to keep that home edge rolling Wednesday when Nashville arrives carrying a three-game skid. Puck drop is 7 p.m. EST, with streaming on ESPN+.

The Red Wings (13-9-1) are 8-4-1 at home, where they've leaned on consistent scoring from Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond. DeBrincat leads Detroit with 11 goals and 14 assists, while Raymond's 17 assists anchor a power play converting at 21.3%. Detroit is averaging 2.91 goals and allowing 3.22 per game, while Cam Talbot carries a 9–3–0 record and .892 save percentage.

Nashville (6-12-4) arrives at 6-12-4 and has won only once on the road so far this season in eight attempts. The Predators continue to struggle defensively, giving up 3.68 goals per night. Filip Forsberg remains their most reliable threat with nine goals and 16 points, while Matthew Wood has added five goals over his last 10 games.

Detroit has won four of its last six home games, while Nashville has dropped five of its last six overall. This is the first of two meetings, with the rematch set for March.

Spread

Predators +1.5 (-194)

Red Wings -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Predators +144

Red Wings -150

Total

Over 6.5 (+113)

Under 6.5 (-133)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Predators vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The Predators are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games, going 1-2 on the road.

The Red Wings are 5-5 against the spread in their past 10 matchups, 2-5 at home.

The Predators have lost eight of their last nine overall and seven straight road games.

The total has gone over in five of the Red Wings' past seven games.

The Predators have won eight of the last 12 matchups with Detroit.

The total has gone under in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Predators vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Predators

Zachary L'Heureux, LW — Out.

Cole Smith, RW — Injured Reserve.

Red Wings

Simon Edvinsson D — Out (illness).

Elmer Soderblom, LW — Injured reserve.

Predators vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

"The Red Wings are 3-1 in their last four meetings against the Predators, having won their last three meetings in Detroit .... The Preds have been one of the worst teams in hockey this season and have been terrible on the road, with just one win in eight road games, and are 1-8 in their last nine games. On the flip side, the Red Wings have been strong at home and have been far better than the Preds both offensively and defensively, so I like them as home favorites in this spot." — Nikos Lagouretos, PickDawgz

"We've been fading the Predators all season, and there's no reason to stop now. The Predators have lost eight of their last nine games, and have they've scored a combined three goals in their last three games. The Predators have just one road win this season. The Red Wings have seen eight of their 13 wins come at home, and their offensive firepower should have a field day in this matchup. Keep fading the Predators until they get their act together." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place