Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds, Spread, and Total

Tampa Bay's high-powered offense heads back to Detroit on Friday, with the Lightning hoping for revenge after dropping the first game of the season series in overtime. Puck drop at Little Caesars Arena is set for 12 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Both teams enter the week with similar records — Tampa Bay at 13-7-2 and Detroit at 13-9-1 as of Tuesday — and already sit atop the Atlantic Division, separated by just one point.

Nikita Kucherov continues to pace the Lightning with 25 points through 20 games, including 10 goals and 15 assists. Jake Guentzel leads Tampa Bay in goals with 12. Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a 2.36 goals-against average and .913 save percentage, while Jonas Johansson has gone 4-2-0.

Detroit's offense has been led by Dylan Larkin, who enters the week with 25 points and a team-high 13 goals. Lucas Raymond has added 17 assists, and Moritz Seider remains the Red Wings' top-producing defenseman with 16 points. In net, Cam Talbot is 9-3-0 with a 2.79 GAA.

October's dramatic matchup ended with Larkin's breakaway overtime goal to seal the 2-1 victory for Detroit. Axel Sandin-Pellikka netted his first NHL goal in the first period before Tampa's J.J. Moser evened the score with less than four minutes left in regulation.

Special teams could factor in again. Detroit's power play is operating at 21.3%, while the Lightning sits at 17.1%. Tampa Bay holds the edge on the penalty kill at 87.5% compared to Detroit's 81.3%.

The following data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lightning vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The Lightning are 9-13 against the spread, but have gone 7-3 on the road.

The Red Wings are 13-10 against the spread, including 7-6 at home.

The over has hit in four of the Lightning's last five matchups.

The total has gone over in four of the Red Wings' past five games.

The Lightning have won four in a row and five of their last six.

The Red Wings have lost two of the last three and six of their last 10.

Lightning vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Lightning

Brayden Point, C — Day to day.

Erik Cernak, D — Injured reserve.

Pontus Holmberg, RW — Injured reserve.

Victor Hedman, D — Injured reserve.

Ryan McDonagh, D — Injured reserve.

Maxwell Crozier, D — Injured reserve.

Red Wings

Simon Edvinsson, D — Day to day.

Elmer Soderblom, LW — Injured reserve.

Lightning vs Red Wings Analysis and Preview

Tampa Bay brings much more momentum into Detroit this time, riding a four-game win streak and a 7-3 stretch that's pushed the Lightning back to the top of the Atlantic. Detroit has dropped six of its last 10 and has struggled defensively over that span, giving up three or more goals in seven of those outings.

The first meeting between these two came just five games into the season; the Red Wings started white-hot, while Tampa Bay took a few weeks to hit its stride. The Lightning, who. had lost three of four to start the season, still managed to push the game into overtime.

Detroit counters with more offensive depth, but the Red Wings' challenge is finishing chances against a team allowing just 2.73 goals per game. Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond will need to push the pace early, especially against a Tampa Bay squad that has been slow-starting on the road at times. The Red Wings' advantage comes on special teams, where their 21.3% power play could test a depleted Tampa blue line.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has been the steadier option in net for the Lightning, however, carrying a 2.36 GAA and .913 save percentage while anchoring the league's No. 2 penalty kill. The Lightning also continues to get dependable production from Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel, giving them a slight edge in top-line consistency.