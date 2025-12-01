5 Tight Ends That Define The Michigan Football Program

The Michigan Wolverines' overall football playing style is about being physical, run-first, and defense-oriented. On offense, they like to have a dominant offensive line that sets up play-action passes, and sometimes those passes go to the tight end position.

The Wolverines have a storied history of producing awesome tight ends who have made great impacts with their versatility, serving as both solid pass-catchers and fierce blockers. Overall, the tight end role has been a "Swiss Army knife" of the Michigan offense.

Now let's take a look at five of the best tight ends in their program's history.

Jim Mandich, 1967-69

Jim Mandich was Michigan's first truly elite pass-catching tight end and a key figure in the transition to a more dynamic offensive philosophy. Mandich holds the second-highest career receptions at 110 and receiving yards at 1,404. These numbers still hold strong today, despite decades of play.

He was a consensus All-American in 1969 and was part of a memorable upset of the top-ranked Ohio State that year. Mandich was a reliable target and had great hands. His overall performance set a high bar for the receiving production at the tight end spot. Mandich went on to have a successful National Football League career and was part of the only undefeated team in NFL history, which was the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

Jerame Tuman, 1995-98

He was a cornerstone of the late 1990s Michigan teams, especially the 1997 national championship season. Tuman was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and an All-American in 1997. He remains the program record-holder for career touchdowns by a tight end with 15.

Tuman was the complete player and could stretch the field with ease. He was also very strong and blocked on plays sometimes, which fit the physical style that is Big Ten football. Tuman was clutch in the critical moments, and that's what solidified his place in Michigan lore. Overall, he was a valuable asset to the Wolverines' balanced offensive attack.

Bennie Joppru, 2000-02

He was a standout tight end and was the whole package during his senior season in 2002. That summer, he worked extremely hard, earned the respect of his teammates, and ended up being voted as one of the team's two captains. His overall performance led to some individual honors and helped the team get a bowl game victory against the Florida Gators, 38-30, in the Outback Bowl.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

He earned All-American honors, and in his senior season in 2002, Joppru set a then-single-season school record for tight ends with 53 receptions, adding 579 yards and five touchdowns. He was eventually drafted by the Houston Texans in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

Jake Butt, 2013-16

He is arguably the greatest tight end who played for Michigan in the modern era and set the gold standard for the position. Butt holds the program records for the most career receptions with 138 and receiving yards with 1,646 by a tight end. He was a two-time All-American, and in 2016, he became the first Wolverine to win the John Mackey Award, which is given to the nation's most outstanding tight end.

He didn't just have impressive statistics; he was also a fierce blocker and had excellent run-after-catch ability, with soft hands. Butt's consistent production and leadership defined the position, and it set a benchmark for future players.

Colston Loveland, 2022-24

Loveland established himself as a dominant tight end for the Wolverines, and at the end of his college career, he was an All-American and one of the best players at the position. Loveland was extremely athletic, and his route-running skills allowed him to create mismatches on the field. In his final season, he set Michigan's single-season record for receptions by a tight end, with 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns.

Besides being an impactful catching tight end, he was an effective blocker and had a complete skill set. Loveland was the whole package and a huge part of the Michigan offense. He was known for making important catches in the big games. Loveland's amazing college career led to him being drafted 10th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Being a tight end for the Michigan Wolverines means being an important hybrid player that excels at both physical run blocking and reliable pass catching. In general, the position is a staple of the Michigan offense, and tight ends can be a necessary protector for the quarterback, especially in the red zone.