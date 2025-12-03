LionsTigersPistonsRed Wings
Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Pistons came away with their second heartstopping win in a row on Monday night, defeating the Atlanta Hawks 99-98 behind two clutch baskets from guard Cade Cunningham as…

Kurt Boyer
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 01: Daniss Jenkins #24 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Atlanta Hawks at Little Caesars Arena on December 01, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons came away with their second heartstopping win in a row on Monday night, defeating the Atlanta Hawks 99-98 behind two clutch baskets from guard Cade Cunningham as the clock wound down. Detroit will try to extend its fresh win streak to three games when the Milwaukee Bucks host a rematch of Detroit's win from Nov. 22, set to begin at 8 p.m. EST at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. 

The Milwaukee Bucks are glad to have their superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo back on the court, yet the 9-13 Bucks still can't seem to put a winning game plan together. Milwaukee blew a final-quarter lead on route to losing Monday's contest 129-126 to the Washington Wizards. The upset loss casts Milwaukee's supporting cast in a dire light, since the Bucks were outscored 58-34 in the paint.

Bookmakers remain scared to take too many points away from Detroit. With the Pistons potentially ready to coast for a bit and the Bucks desperate for a victory, Milwaukee is only a thin point-spread underdog.

Spread

  • Pistons -4.5 (-104)
  • Bucks +4.5 (-104)

Money line

  • Pistons -170
  • Bucks +163

Total

  • Over 230.5 (-104)
  • Under 230.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Detroit has lost 13 of its last 14 games against Milwaukee. 
  • Milwaukee is 2-7 against the spread in its last nine games.
  • Six straight Pistons-Bucks games have gone over totals.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

  • Forward Bobi Klintman is questionable with a left ankle sprain.
  • Forward Duncan Robinson is day-to-day with an ankle injury.
  • Guard Marcus Sasser is out with a hip injury.

Milwaukee Bucks

  • Guard Gary Harris is day-to-day with a strained Achilles.
  • Guard Kevin Porter Jr. is day-to-day with back spasms.
  • Forward Taurean Prince is out following neck surgery.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Predictions and Picks

Yahoo Sports blogger Graham Chapple's Pistons-Hawks recap comes with the ominous headline, "Hawks fall to late Pistons in loss to Detroit," as if Detroit's 17-4 season was dead already. The rest of Chapple's report on the Pistons' exploits shows that Detroit's cagers are very much alive. Chapple, writing from the point of view of the visiting Hawks, gives "full credit to Cunningham" for foiling Atlanta's late lead and points out that Atlanta's bench "was outscored 37-9" by the Pistons' superior squad of substitutes.

Detroit's starters did appear fatigued in the home game with Atlanta, raising the question of whether Cunningham's team can muster up enough firepower to win on the road in Milwaukee. It's acceptable to coast following a history-making streak, but the 99-98 score has pundits expecting a quicker end to the current streak than the last one. Can Detroit's tired legs cope with the Greek Freak on Wednesday? 

Probably not, but anticipate the Pistons to continue to fight back from any deficit, especially against a lineup as flawed as Milwaukee's. Look for an over-total-points result from a long, physical game that maximizes free-throw chances for both teams … maybe the only breather that they're going to get.

