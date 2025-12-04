Cowboys vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to continue their late push towards a possible playoff spot as they battle the Detroit Lions on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. EST.

The Cowboys are 6-5-1 and second in the NFC East Division. They just beat the Kansas City Chiefs at home 31-28. It was a back and forth game from start to finish. Dallas outplayed Kansas City in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys won in total yards 457-362 and in passing yards 320-243. Time of possession was pretty even and Dallas benefited from a lot of Chiefs penalties. The Cowboys red zone offense was 2-for-4 and the red zone defense was 0-for-3 on stops. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb led the way on offense with seven catches for 112 yards and one touchdown.

The Lions are 7-5 and third in the NFC North Division. They just lost to the Green Bay Packers at home 31-24. Detroit was down 10 points four times in this game and was down from start to finish. Both teams were pretty even in total yards, passing yards, and rushing yards. The Lions had a slight edge in time of possession and there were no turnovers in the game. The Detroit red zone offense was 2-for-3 and the red zone defense was 0-for-2 on stops. Wide receiver Jameson Williams led the way on offense with seven catches for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Spread

Cowboys +3.5 (-117)

Lions -3.5 (+113)

Money line

Cowboys +144

Lions -150

Total

OVER 54.5 (-104)

UNDER 54.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cowboys vs Lions Betting Trends

Dallas is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Dallas' last nine games.

Dallas is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Detroit is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Detroit's last five games.

Detroit is 13-7 SU in its last 20 games.

Cowboys vs Lions Injury Reports

Dallas Cowboys

Malik Hooker, S - Questionable

Hakeem Adeniji, OT - Questionable

Tyler Guyton, OT - Questionable

Trevon Diggs, CB - Injured reserve

Jadeveon Clowney, DE - Questionable

Ajani Cornelius, OT - Injured reserve

Juanyeh Thomas, S - Out

Jack Sanborn, LB - Injured reserve

Trevor Keegan, G - Injured reserve

Miles Sanders, RB - Injured reserve

Phil Mafah, RB - Injured reserve

Payton Turner, DE - Injured reserve

Rob Jones, G - Injured reserve

Josh Butler, CB - Out

Detroit Lions

Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable

Penei Sewell, OT - Questionable

Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve

Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable

Brock Wright, TE - Questionable

Kayode Awosika, G - Questionable

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR - Questionable

Kalif Raymond, WR - Doubtful

Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable

Graham Glasgow, C - Questionable

Brian Branch, S - Questionable

Terrion Arnold, CB - Injured reserve

Josh Paschal, DE - Out

Sam LaPorta, TE - Injured reserve

Christian Mahogany, G - Injured reserve

Zach Cunningham, LB - Injured reserve

Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve

Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve

Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve

Dan Jackson, S - Injured reserve

Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out

Cowboys vs Lions Predictions and Picks

Dallas is currently ranked first in passing yards, 13th in rushing yards, second in points scored, and 31st in points against. The Cowboys have won three games in a row and just had some impressive wins against the Chiefs and Eagles. Quarterback Dak Prescott is having a great season and the offense is putting up high numbers. The defense still needs work, but they are coming up with big stops in the critical moments. The rushing defense is trending up and will be tested against the Lions rushing depth.

Detroit is ranked seventh in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, tied for third in points scored, and 15th in points allowed. The Lions have been playing .500 football for two months now and can't seem to get out of the win-loss mode. They still haven't lost two games in a row all season and usually bounce back after a loss. However, Detroit hasn't been cruising at home and lost two of their last three games at Ford Field. The Lions also might be without top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and that is a big hit to the offense. It will up to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to get some good runs in.

Best Bet: Over