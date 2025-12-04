Cowboys vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to continue their late push towards a possible playoff spot as they battle the Detroit Lions on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. EST.
The Cowboys are 6-5-1 and second in the NFC East Division. They just beat the Kansas City Chiefs at home 31-28. It was a back and forth game from start to finish. Dallas outplayed Kansas City in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys won in total yards 457-362 and in passing yards 320-243. Time of possession was pretty even and Dallas benefited from a lot of Chiefs penalties. The Cowboys red zone offense was 2-for-4 and the red zone defense was 0-for-3 on stops. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb led the way on offense with seven catches for 112 yards and one touchdown.
The Lions are 7-5 and third in the NFC North Division. They just lost to the Green Bay Packers at home 31-24. Detroit was down 10 points four times in this game and was down from start to finish. Both teams were pretty even in total yards, passing yards, and rushing yards. The Lions had a slight edge in time of possession and there were no turnovers in the game. The Detroit red zone offense was 2-for-3 and the red zone defense was 0-for-2 on stops. Wide receiver Jameson Williams led the way on offense with seven catches for 144 yards and one touchdown.
Spread
- Cowboys +3.5 (-117)
- Lions -3.5 (+113)
Money line
- Cowboys +144
- Lions -150
Total
- OVER 54.5 (-104)
- UNDER 54.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Cowboys vs Lions Betting Trends
- Dallas is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games.
- The total has gone OVER in seven of Dallas' last nine games.
- Dallas is 4-2 SU in its last six games.
- Detroit is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Detroit's last five games.
- Detroit is 13-7 SU in its last 20 games.
Cowboys vs Lions Injury Reports
Dallas Cowboys
- Malik Hooker, S - Questionable
- Hakeem Adeniji, OT - Questionable
- Tyler Guyton, OT - Questionable
- Trevon Diggs, CB - Injured reserve
- Jadeveon Clowney, DE - Questionable
- Ajani Cornelius, OT - Injured reserve
- Juanyeh Thomas, S - Out
- Jack Sanborn, LB - Injured reserve
- Trevor Keegan, G - Injured reserve
- Miles Sanders, RB - Injured reserve
- Phil Mafah, RB - Injured reserve
- Payton Turner, DE - Injured reserve
- Rob Jones, G - Injured reserve
- Josh Butler, CB - Out
Detroit Lions
- Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable
- Penei Sewell, OT - Questionable
- Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve
- Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable
- Brock Wright, TE - Questionable
- Kayode Awosika, G - Questionable
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR - Questionable
- Kalif Raymond, WR - Doubtful
- Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable
- Graham Glasgow, C - Questionable
- Brian Branch, S - Questionable
- Terrion Arnold, CB - Injured reserve
- Josh Paschal, DE - Out
- Sam LaPorta, TE - Injured reserve
- Christian Mahogany, G - Injured reserve
- Zach Cunningham, LB - Injured reserve
- Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve
- Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve
- Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve
- Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve
- Dan Jackson, S - Injured reserve
- Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out
Cowboys vs Lions Predictions and Picks
Dallas is currently ranked first in passing yards, 13th in rushing yards, second in points scored, and 31st in points against. The Cowboys have won three games in a row and just had some impressive wins against the Chiefs and Eagles. Quarterback Dak Prescott is having a great season and the offense is putting up high numbers. The defense still needs work, but they are coming up with big stops in the critical moments. The rushing defense is trending up and will be tested against the Lions rushing depth.
Detroit is ranked seventh in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, tied for third in points scored, and 15th in points allowed. The Lions have been playing .500 football for two months now and can't seem to get out of the win-loss mode. They still haven't lost two games in a row all season and usually bounce back after a loss. However, Detroit hasn't been cruising at home and lost two of their last three games at Ford Field. The Lions also might be without top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and that is a big hit to the offense. It will up to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to get some good runs in.
Best Bet: Over
There is a lot on the line for both teams in this game. The Cowboys could get closer to the Eagles and the Lions are trying to stay in the division race and a possible wild card spot. Both teams struggle in red zone defense and do well with their red zone offense. The Dallas defense is still giving up a lot of points and Detroit has been getting into that trend as well.