Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Pistons will travel home and try to beat the Portland Trail Blazers this Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Kurt Boyer

Tobias Harris of the Detroit Pistons reacts against the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena on November 28.

Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Fatigue has struck the Detroit Pistons at an inconvenient time. Motor City's bid to build another win streak was axed by the Milwaukee Bucks, who can't get Giannis Antetokounmpo healthy, or even off the trade block, but who had fresher legs in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 113-109 victory in Milwaukee. The Detroit Pistons will travel home and try to beat the Portland Trail Blazers this Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. EST.

If the Trail Blazers' odds to win remain weak anyway, it's because 9-13 Portland doesn't look like a playoff team compared to Detroit's 17-5 squad, which is currently leading the NBA Eastern Conference while the Trail Blazers languish in tenth place in the west. Portland's chart of injured players is nauseating. But the underdogs are coming off an impressive road win, snapping a three-game skid in Ohio on Wednesday. 

Portland upset the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-110 behind a 27-point game from small forward Deni Avdija. Are sportsbooks favoring the Pistons over the Trail Blazers by too many points under the circumstances?

Spread

  • Pistons -7.5 (-104)
  • Trail Blazers +7.5 (-104)

Money line

  • Pistons -285
  • Trail Blazers +270

Total

  • Over 235.5 (-104)
  • Under 235.5 (+100) 

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The Detroit Pistons have won eight of their last nine home games.
  • Detroit has failed to cover ATS in five straight visits from Portland. 
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 4-1 ATS in their last five contests.

Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

  • Forward Duncan Robinson is day-to-day with an ankle injury.
  • Forward Bobi Klintman is out with a left ankle sprain.
  • Guard Marcus Sasser is out with a hip injury.

Portland Trail Blazers

  • Guard Damian Lillard is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles.
  • Forward Kris Murray is questionable with a left hip contusion.
  • Forward Deni Avdija is questionable with an ankle injury.
  • Center Donovan Clingan is questionable with a left leg contusion.
  • Center Robert Williams III is out with a knee injury.
  • Guard Matisse Thybulle is out with a thumb injury.
  • Guard Scoot Henderson is out with a hamstring strain.
  • Guard Jrue Holiday is out with a calf strain.
  • Guard Blake Wesley is out following foot surgery.

Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers Predictions and Picks

Detroit's defense looked tired in the fourth frame, but Robbie Bettelon of Detroit Bad Boys is blaming the Pistons' offense for the loss to the Bucks. Milwaukee's zone defense seemed to confuse the Pistons, who made just 38 of 95 shots from the field. Cade Cunningham's team “needs to (have a) higher offensive awareness … to find a better shot late in the shot clock,” Bettelon writes.

Portland's guards might get credit for being able to slow Detroit's shooters too … if more were able to play. The Trail Blazers are currently missing five guards, which includes Damian Lillard's long-term absence, in addition to dealing with four injured players in the frontcourt. Portland's defense is currently ranked 25th. 

With the Trail Blazers' makeshift lineup putting up a solid number of points and the Pistons due for an uptick with the basketball, look for the over-total-points bet to win against a modest Over/Under line.

Detroit PistonsNBA
Kurt BoyerWriter
