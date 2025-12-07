5 Takeaways From Michigan’s Blowout Win Over Rutgers

In its last four games, No. 3 Michigan has beaten its opponents by a combined 151 points, and in the latest installment, it took down Rutgers by a score of 101-60.

The Wolverines silenced any potential doubters, not that they had many. But anyone that was waiting to see if they simply had a good three-day stretch in Las Vegas got their answer Saturday afternoon in emphatic fashion: Michigan is here to stay.

Whether it be on the interior or from deep, the Wolverines offense has been nearly unstoppable, and if it’s possible, their defense has been even better. There’s not much anyone can do when Michigan is playing like it has been, and the Scarlet Knights found that out very quickly.

Here are five key takeaways from Michigan’s win over Rutgers…

Morez Johnson Jr. Is A Beast

Sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. had his best game of his college career. He finished with 22 points, four rebounds, three steals, and a block, all in just 24 minutes on the court.

His physicality and energy have been no small part of the Wolverines’ hot start to the season, but his numeric production is often overshadowed by that of his frontcourt peers. Saturday, however, it was Johnson’s turn in the spotlight. He still brought the same intensity, but the Scarlet Knights truly had no answer for him down low.

On top of his dominance in the paint, Johnson hit his first two career 3-pointers as well. He knocked in two wide-open threes on his two attempts, putting the rest of the conference on notice. If Johnson can consistently make teams respect him on the perimeter, things might really open up for the Wolverines offense.

The Unique Defensive Scheme Is Working

Michigan runs with a unique personnel, starting three forwards that can bang down low, and it also runs a unique defense to boot. So, along with needing to deal with the Wolverines immense size and length, opponents also have to figure out their confusing defense.

Michigan head coach Dusty May employs a switch-heavy defense, meaning on screens and cuts, players will often switch assignments. What makes May’s version of this unique, however, is the heavy drop coverage on screens and constant off-ball switches — the high man stays high, and the low man stays low. Not many teams are gutsy enough to try to pull this off, but it’s working for May.

This kind of defense certainly has its weaknesses, and given its complexity, can lead to miscommunication. But Michigan truly looks like it has everything figured out. Combine the unique scheme with their size and length, the Wolverines have the best defense in the country.

Elliot Cadeau Had His Best Game As A Wolverine

Junior guard Elliot Cadeau has had his ups and downs already in this young season, but his performance against Rutgers was his best so far. He ended with 11 points, nine assists, and two steals, but his most impressive statistic was his zero turnovers.

The point guard position was where it seemed like Michigan was the weakest heading into the season, and that proved true early on in the season. Cadeau started well, but had a stretch of four games where he had only one assist in each game. For a point guard that looks to set his teammates up first, his assist numbers weren’t where he wanted them to be.

But in his last two games combined, Cadeau has 22 assists to just two turnovers, a ridiculous ratio. This is the facilitator that the Wolverines knew they were getting in the portal, and they would love it if he could continue to play at this level.

Unselfish Approach

It wasn’t just Cadeau racking up assists, the whole team got in on the action. The Wolverines canned 39 field goals, and 26 of them were assisted.

It’s evident that the Michigan players love to set each other up, as they constantly pass up good looks for themselves in favor of great looks for their teammates. There was a play late in the second half when senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. had a chance at a layup on the fast break, but instead he dished the ball to Johnson for an easier dunk. It’s small plays like Gayle’s that can push a team to the next level.

Outside Shooting Is A Luxury

Recently, Michigan has found its stroke from deep, shooting 44% from beyond the arc in its last three games. But proficiency from three is a luxury for the Wolverines, not a necessity.