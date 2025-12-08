Detroit Red Wings vs Vancouver Canucks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Red Wings will face the Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. EST on Monday. While the Canucks have suffered through a poor start to their 2025 campaign, the Red Wings have put together a fairly strong start, earning a 15-11-3 mark as they attempt to make their first postseason appearance since the 2015-16 season. Beating teams like Vancouver is a necessity to further that goal, even with the Red Wings playing on the road.

The Detroit offense has been one of the nicest surprises in the NHL this season. The Red Wings rank inside the top ten in the league in assists, points, and power play percentage, counting on the contributions of center Dylan Larkin and left wing Lucas Raymond to carry the load. That strategy has worked out well so far, with each player contributing a whopping 31 points. Detroit's defensive play has been far less effective, but the offense has played so well that it has not mattered at times. An overmatched Canucks team could turn into another such occasion.

It is hard to find much reason to be optimistic about Vancouver's chances in this game. The Canucks have been ice-cold lately, losing seven of their last nine contests. The offensive output has been especially poor in their recent play, with the Canucks failing to score more than two goals for four games straight. The two players who share the team's lead in points, center Elias Pettersson and defenseman Quinn Hughes, only have 22 apiece, and both have negative plus/minus scores when on the ice. The Red Wings have not been rolling lately, but they are still playing significantly better hockey than the Canucks are, a trend that is likely to continue into Monday's matchup.

Spread

Red Wings -1.5 (+203)

Canucks +1.5 (-233)

Money line

Red Wings -117

Canucks +113

Totals

Over 6.5 (+100)

Under 6.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Canucks Betting Trends

The Red Wings are 14-15 ATS this season.

The Red Wings are 7-6 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 17-12 in Detroit's games.

The Canucks are 13-16 ATS this year.

The Canucks are 4-9 ATS when playing in front of their home fans.

The over is 19-10 in Vancouver's games.

Red Wings vs Canucks Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Mason Appleton, RW - Out.

Shai Buium, D - Out.

Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson, C - Out.

Teddy Blueger, C - Out.

Filip Chytil, C - Out.

Nils Hoglander, LW - Out.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph, D - Out.

Derek Forbort, D - Out.

Thatcher Demko, G - Out.

Red Wings vs Canucks Prediction and Pick