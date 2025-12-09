Michigan Continues To Roll, Takes Down Villanova

The No. 2 Michigan men's basketball team did it again.

For the sixth game in a row, the Wolverines (9-0) dominated their opposition, beating Villanova (7-2) from start to finish and earning a 89-61 win.

Junior guard Elliot Cadeau led the way for Michigan, scoring 18 points while collecting four assists and two steals. Junior center Aday Mara also added 11 points and and eight rebounds of his own.

Just as they have in their last four games, the Wolverines put the pressure on early. Villanova kept the score close initially, entering the under-16 minute timeout down just 10-7, but Michigan exploded from there.

The opened up a 12-2 run over the next two minutes and 42 seconds, pushing score up to 24-9 in their favor with just over 12 minutes to play in the half. The Wildcats were suffering the same fate as the Michigan's previous opponents — they were being sped up, out-physicaled, and out-rebounded.

Villanova plays at one of the slowest paces in the country, and it prides itself on its ability to grab offensive rebounds. Masterfully, the Wolverines forced the Wildcats to play at a break-neck pace and limited their possessions to just one shot.

And once Michigan dipped to its bench, there was still no respite. Instead it opened up an even bigger lead. Led by several layups from sophomore guard L.J Cason and senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. — as well as a four-point play from graduate forward Will Tschetter — the Wolverines went on a 15-0 run to push the lead to 39-16 with just under eight minutes to play in the first half.

Behind Cadeau's 15-point period, the Wolverines cruised into the break with a ridiculous 53-23 lead, once again smothering their opponent within the first 20 minutes.

Out of halftime, Michigan didn't build on its lead, at least initially. Its pace hadn't slowed, but it was clear Villanova was better prepared for it. With just under 11 minutes to play, the Wolverines' lead still sat at 66-35, but they were shooting just 5-for-15 from the floor and 1-for-7 from three in the half.

Mara helped remedy this, with a quick personal 5-0 run to inject some more life into his squad, but other than that spurt, Michigan's second half continued to be somewhat of a slog.

Despite being in the midst of probably the worst half they've played in several weeks, the Wolverines' lead was not shrinking. As the clock ticked under eight minutes, they still led 73-43. It's hard to expect constant domination, especially when leading by 30 points, but it simply hasn't been an issue in the last few games.

Regardless, graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who had been generally quiet in the game, knocked in four straight free throws before head coach Dusty May started to empty his bench.