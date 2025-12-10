LionsTigersPistonsRed Wings
Detroit Red Wings vs Calgary Flames: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Red Wings are warming to the task of a National Hockey League season that’s got fewer than two months to go prior to the Olympic break. John Gibson’s…

Kurt Boyer
Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings shoots the puck during a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)
Jason Mowry/Getty Images

The Detroit Red Wings are warming to the task of a National Hockey League season that's got fewer than two months to go prior to the Olympic break. John Gibson's 39-save blanking of Vancouver this Monday gave Motor City three triumphs in its last four contests, and a four-game unbeaten streak in regulation. Detroit will try to keep it going as of Wednesday's visit to face the Calgary Flames at 8:30 p.m. EST.

The Red Wings carry a six-game win streak over the Flames. However, Alberta's hosts are off to a roaring start on their present home stand, threatening to turn a 12-15-4 record around. Calgary could go 4-0 in the four-game home stand by adding Detroit to a list of victims that has included Buffalo, Utah, and Minnesota.

What do bookmakers do with such conflicting information? They're punting as though it's football and not hockey odds in the offing. Las Vegas has set virtually equal money line odds on Detroit and Calgary.

Spread

  • Red Wings +1.5 (-270)
  • Flames -1.5 (+223)

Money line

  • Red Wings -108
  • Flames +104

Total

  • Over 6.5 (+113)
  • Under 6.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The Detroit Red Wings have beaten the Calgary Flames six straight times.
  • Betting totals have gone under in the previous three meetings.
  • Detroit carries a four-game unbeaten streak in regulation.

Detroit Red Wings vs Calgary Flames Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

  • Center Mason Appleton is out with a lower body injury.

Calgary Flames

  • Defenseman Jake Bean is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Detroit Red Wings vs Calgary Flames Predictions and Picks

When a winning team can't draw better than even betting odds to beat a losing team on the road, it can be because the prior club has a bad record on visits there. That can't be the case for the Red Wings, who've beaten Calgary so often as of late. Are sportsbooks skeptical that the Red Wings are really contenders? 

There's no injury crisis to speak of. Dylan Larkin needed a dozen stitches after taking a puck to the face in Detroit's win over Seattle on Saturday, but he's back performing with a jaw protector. Gibson's impressive night against the Canucks is just what the doctor ordered, according to Jake Tye of The Hockey News by way of Yahoo! Sports Canada, who reports, “Gibson's strong performance comes at a critical moment for the Red Wings, as speculation has been rising over a possible call-up of top prospect Sebastian Cossa.”

Calgary's 7-4 conquest of Buffalo, in which Belarusian forward Yegor Sharangovich paced the Flames with two goals, could frighten those who are worried about Detroit's netminding. But no analysis can substitute for a lack of confidence on behalf of the Flames' snipers when they take on the Red Wings in any form. Gamblers should look for a win on under-total-goals bets or even consider Detroit to cover a spread.

Calgary FlamesDetroit Red Wings
Kurt BoyerWriter
