Michigan Fires Sherrone Moore After Misconduct Investigation

The University of Michigan announced Wednesday that it has fired head football coach Sherrone Moore. Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement that an internal investigation found "credible evidence" that Moore "engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Moore's tenure as Wolverines head coach is over after two seasons and a 17-8 record. Biff Poggi, who served as interim HC as Moore served a two-game suspension earlier in the 2025 season, has again been named to the post.

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member," Manuel's statement read. "This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.

Originally joining the Wolverines in 2018 as the tight ends coach, Moore served as acting head coach for one game in 2023 before being promoted permanently in the wake of Jim Harbaugh's departure for the Los Angeles Chargers.