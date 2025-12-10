LionsTigersPistonsRed Wings
LISTEN LIVE

Michigan Fires Sherrone Moore After Misconduct Investigation

The University of Michigan announced Wednesday that it has fired head football coach Sherrone Moore. Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement that an internal investigation found “credible evidence”…

Matt Dolloff
Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines looks on prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The University of Michigan announced Wednesday that it has fired head football coach Sherrone Moore. Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement that an internal investigation found "credible evidence" that Moore "engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Moore's tenure as Wolverines head coach is over after two seasons and a 17-8 record. Biff Poggi, who served as interim HC as Moore served a two-game suspension earlier in the 2025 season, has again been named to the post.

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member," Manuel's statement read. "This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.

Originally joining the Wolverines in 2018 as the tight ends coach, Moore served as acting head coach for one game in 2023 before being promoted permanently in the wake of Jim Harbaugh's departure for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore's dismissal comes as the Wolverines are getting ready to face the Texas Longhorns in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.

Michigan Wolverinessherrone moore
Matt DolloffSports Editor
Related Stories
Yaxel Lendeborg #23 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts during the first half against the Villanova Wildcats. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)
College Basketball5 Takeaways From Michigan’s Win Over VillanovaEli Trese
Elliot Cadeau #3 of the Michigan Wolverines goes to the basket against Devin Askew #5 of the Villanova Wildcats. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)
College BasketballMichigan Continues To Roll, Takes Down VillanovaEli Trese
Dominic Zvada #96 of the Michigan Wolverines kicks a field goal against the Alabama Crimson Tide. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
College FootballJB Brown Out, Kerry Coombs In As Michigan Special Teams CoordinatorEli Trese
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect