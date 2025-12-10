Sherrone Moore detained amid investigation into potential charges

Mere hours after the University of Michigan announced that head football coach Sherrone Moore had been fired, Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel reported that Moore had been located and detained by police in Saline, Michigan amid an "investigation into potential charges."

The report said Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township police department in Ann Arbor. A public record indicates that Moore is in custody at Ann Arbor's Washtenaw Corrections.

News of the police incident with Moore came on the same day the school dismissed him as head coach, after an internal investigation revealed "credible evidence" that Moore "engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member." Biff Poggi has been named interim head coach, effective immediately, as the football team gets ready to face the Texas Longhorns in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.