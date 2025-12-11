Detroit Red Wings vs Edmonton Oilers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Red Wings will look to make it a successful back-to-back when they face the Edmonton Oilers at 9 p.m. EST on Thursday. The Red Wings seem to be hitting their stride, rebounding from a four-game losing streak to rattle off four wins in their last five contests. The Oilers have been a bit more up and down, going 3-2 in their last five, albeit with both losses coming by a single goal. Despite the discrepancy in records, this game promises to be a good one.

The Red Wings have made their living through high-level offensive play. Center Dylan Larkin and left wing Lucas Raymond have been the major cogs of the offense, contributing 33 points apiece. Right winger Patrick Kane remains a threat, although an injury has curbed his statistical production so far. As a team, Detroit ranks inside the top 10 in nearly every major statistical category, including points per game, assists, points, and power play percentage, and it seems that it is all coming together as the Red Wings head to Edmonton.

It is not often that fans get what is essentially a mirror match, but that is the case in this game. The Oilers are also heavily reliant on their offense, residing in the same general area of the offensive rankings as the Red Wings in every category. However, it is clear that Edmonton's top-end talent has the advantage over Detroit's. Center Connor McDavid is arguably the best player in the NHL, responsible for a whopping 44 points this season. Leon Draisaitl, who shares McDavid's position, has added another 38 points, giving the Oilers one of the most dangerous 1-2 punches in hockey. Withstanding that punch on the road is a tough task for everyone, even the streaking Red Wings.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-150)

Oilers -1.5 (+138)

Money line

Red Wings +170

Oilers -178

Totals

Over 6.5 (-113)

Under 6.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Oilers Betting Trends

The Red Wings are 15-15 ATS this year.

The Red Wings are 8-6 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 17-13 in Detroit's games.

The Oilers are 11-19 ATS this season.

The Oilers are 4-9 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 18-12 in Edmonton's games.

Red Wings vs Oilers Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Mason Appleton, RW - Out.

Shai Buium, D - Out.

Simon Edvonsson, D - Questionable.

Edmonton Oilers

Noah Philp, C - Out.

Trent Frederic, LW - Out.

Connor Clattenburg, LW - Out.

Jack Roslovic, RW - Out.

Kasperi Kapanen, RW - Out.

Jake Walman, D - Out.

Red Wings vs Oilers Prediction and Pick