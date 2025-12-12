Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Total

Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons and Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks argue during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum on December 3 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Detroit didn't reach the NBA Cup knockout round, but the unintended prize — a rare six-day break — might give the Pistons the reset and fresh legs needed to welcome the Hawks to town Friday night. Tipoff at Little Caesars Arena is 7 p.m. EST on NBA TV.

The Pistons (19-5) are riding a 7–3 stretch and hold the best record in the Central, but turnovers remain a point of emphasis. Detroit averages 15.2 per game, among the worst in the league, and the giveaways were a major culprit in their recent losses.

Cade Cunningham continues to set the tone at 27.5 points per game, while Jalen Duren, who powered Detroit's Dec. 1 win over the Hawks with 21 points and 11 rebounds, anchors a frontcourt that has caused Atlanta problems in both meetings. The Pistons swept the first two matchups, including a 120–112 road win behind Cunningham's 25 and 10.

Atlanta (14–11) snapped a three-game skid with a 131–116 win over Washington on Saturday. Jalen Johnson has taken over primary scoring duties with Trae Young sidelined, averaging 23.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and nearly eight assists while driving the Hawks' transition game.

Spread

Hawks +7.5 (-108)

Pistons -7.5 (+104)

Money line

Hawks +257

Pistons -270

Total

Over 232.5 (-104)

Under 232.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hawks vs Pistons Betting Trends

The Hawks are 10-5 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Pistons are 0-4 against the spread at home in the last two weeks.

The total has gone over in 10 of the Hawks' past 14 matchups.

The Pistons have won 17 of their last 20 games and 10 of their last 11 at home.

The over has hit in seven of the last nine meetings between these teams.

The Pistons have won five of the last six matchups with the Hawks.

Hawks vs Pistons Injury Reports

Hawks

Kristaps Porzingis, PF — Day to day (undisclosed).

Trae Young, PG — Day to day (knee).

Jacob Toppin, SF — Day to day (shoulder).

N'Faly Dante, C — Day to day (knee).

Nikola Djurisic, SF — Day to day (elbow).

Pistons

Tobias Harris, SF — Day to day (ankle).

Isaac Jones, PF — Day to day (knee).

Bobi Klintman, PF — Day to day (ankle).

Hawks vs Pistons Predictions and Picks

"The Hawks are coming into this contest fresh off a big win over the Wizards, but they were really struggling before that win, so it's still the Pistons who enter this matchup as the clear favorites at home. These teams have already met twice this season, with the Pistons winning both occasions by single digits, and I am expecting a similar outcome in this one. The Pistons hold the edge in recent form, they are the healthier team, and they are 10-2 at home this season, so I will stick with the Pistons to cover this reasonable line at home." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz

"Detroit's discipline, half-court defense, and clutch execution give them a notable edge over an Atlanta team that thrives in pace but struggles in grind-out possessions. The Pistons also defend without fouling—a major issue for Atlanta opponents who rely on dribble penetration and trips to the line. If Trae Young plays, Atlanta becomes more competitive offensively, but Detroit's superior rebounding and late-game decision-making still tilt the matchup in their favor." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays