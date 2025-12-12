Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Detroit Lions are looking to make it two wins in a row and keep pace in the playoff race as they battle the No. 1 seeded Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. EST.
The Lions are 8-5 and third in the NFC North Division. They just beat the Dallas Cowboys at home 44-30. Detroit slowly gained a first-half lead on touchdowns while holding Dallas to field goals. The Lions offense scored in every quarter and put things away late in the game. All the main offensive categories were pretty close and Detroit was 3-for-8 on third downs. They won the turnover battle 3-0 and went 4-for-5 in the red zone. The red zone defense was 2-for-3 on stops. Quarterback Jared Goff went 25 of 34 for 309 yards and one touchdown.
The Rams are 10-3 and first in the NFC West Division. They just beat the Arizona Cardinals on the road 45-17. It was actually a somewhat close first half, but then the Rams scored five straight touchdowns. Los Angeles won in total yards 530-314 and in rushing yards 249-51. The Rams had the edge in time of possession and won the turnover battle 1-0. They were 3-for-4 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 2-for-4 on stops. Puka Nacua led the way on offense with seven catches, for 167 yards and two touchdowns.
Spread
- Lions +6.5 (-113)
- Rams -6.5 (-104)
Money line
- Lions +233
- Rams -257
Total
- OVER 54.5 (-117)
- UNDER 54.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Lions vs Rams Betting Trends
- Detroit is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last six games.
- Detroit is 8-4 SU in its last 12 games.
- LA Rams is 15-5 ATS in its last 20 games.
- LA Rams is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of LA Rams' last six games against Detroit.
Lions vs Rams Injury Reports
Detroit Lions
- Kayode Awosika, G - Questionable
- Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable
- Christian Mahogany, G - Injured reserve
- Thomas Harper, S - Questionable
- Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable
- Alex Anzalone, LB - Questionable
- Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve
- Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable
- Kalif Raymond, WR - Questionable
- Brian Branch, S - Out
- Brock Wright, TE - Injured reserve
- Terrion Arnold, CB - Injured reserve
- Josh Paschal, DE - Out
- Sam LaPorta, TE - Injured reserve
- Zach Cunningham, LB - Injured reserve
- Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve
- Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve
- Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve
- Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve
- Dan Jackson, S - Injured reserve
- Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out
Los Angeles Rams
- Byron Young, LB - Questionable
- Davante Adams, WR - Questionable
- Tutu Atwell, WR - Injured reserve
- Quentin Lake, S - Injured reserve
- Roger McCreary, CB - Injured reserve
- Rob Havenstein, OT - Injured reserve
- Tyler Higbee, TE - Injured reserve
- Keir Thomas, LB - Injured reserve
Lions vs Rams Predictions and Picks
Detroit is currently ranked fifth in passing yards, fifth in rushing yards, first in points scored, and 18th in points against. This is a huge game and a tough test for the Lions. If they win, their playoff chances go to 75.0% and a loss brings them to 44.0%. Detroit knows they can keep pace with the Rams offense and the Lions total offense is ranked third. Detroit's rushing attack, featuring the potent duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, will challenge the Rams' strong run defense. The Lions defense will try to get some turnovers again.
Los Angeles is ranked third in passing yards, 11th in rushing yards, fourth in points scored, and third in points allowed. The Rams can clinch a playoff spot with a win, and they want to keep pace for the one seed in the NFC. Of course, quarterback Matthew Stafford will be going against his longtime team and will probably play with a chip on his shoulder. So far, he is 1-1 against the Lions in the regular season. Stafford bounced back with a clean game last week, after throwing a few picks against the Carolina Panthers. The Los Angeles offense has been scoring around 30 points per game and the defense will try and get some big stops.
Best Bet: Lions Spread
This game will be a high-scoring shootout and close from start to finish. There is a lot on the line for both teams with playoff seedings and Goff and Stafford will be going against their former teams again. Both offenses do well in the running and passing game, and have plenty of elite depth. This game will come down to turnovers and who gets the ball last.