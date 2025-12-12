Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Lions are looking to make it two wins in a row and keep pace in the playoff race as they battle the No. 1 seeded Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. EST.



The Lions are 8-5 and third in the NFC North Division. They just beat the Dallas Cowboys at home 44-30. Detroit slowly gained a first-half lead on touchdowns while holding Dallas to field goals. The Lions offense scored in every quarter and put things away late in the game. All the main offensive categories were pretty close and Detroit was 3-for-8 on third downs. They won the turnover battle 3-0 and went 4-for-5 in the red zone. The red zone defense was 2-for-3 on stops. Quarterback Jared Goff went 25 of 34 for 309 yards and one touchdown.



The Rams are 10-3 and first in the NFC West Division. They just beat the Arizona Cardinals on the road 45-17. It was actually a somewhat close first half, but then the Rams scored five straight touchdowns. Los Angeles won in total yards 530-314 and in rushing yards 249-51. The Rams had the edge in time of possession and won the turnover battle 1-0. They were 3-for-4 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 2-for-4 on stops. Puka Nacua led the way on offense with seven catches, for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Spread

Lions +6.5 (-113)

Rams -6.5 (-104)

Money line

Lions +233

Rams -257

Total

OVER 54.5 (-117)

UNDER 54.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lions vs Rams Betting Trends

Detroit is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last six games.

Detroit is 8-4 SU in its last 12 games.

LA Rams is 15-5 ATS in its last 20 games.

LA Rams is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of LA Rams' last six games against Detroit.

Lions vs Rams Injury Reports

Detroit Lions

Kayode Awosika, G - Questionable

Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable

Christian Mahogany, G - Injured reserve

Thomas Harper, S - Questionable

Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable

Alex Anzalone, LB - Questionable

Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve

Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable

Kalif Raymond, WR - Questionable

Brian Branch, S - Out

Brock Wright, TE - Injured reserve

Terrion Arnold, CB - Injured reserve

Josh Paschal, DE - Out

Sam LaPorta, TE - Injured reserve

Zach Cunningham, LB - Injured reserve

Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve

Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve

Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve

Dan Jackson, S - Injured reserve

Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out

Los Angeles Rams

Byron Young, LB - Questionable

Davante Adams, WR - Questionable

Tutu Atwell, WR - Injured reserve

Quentin Lake, S - Injured reserve

Roger McCreary, CB - Injured reserve

Rob Havenstein, OT - Injured reserve

Tyler Higbee, TE - Injured reserve

Keir Thomas, LB - Injured reserve

Lions vs Rams Predictions and Picks

Detroit is currently ranked fifth in passing yards, fifth in rushing yards, first in points scored, and 18th in points against. This is a huge game and a tough test for the Lions. If they win, their playoff chances go to 75.0% and a loss brings them to 44.0%. Detroit knows they can keep pace with the Rams offense and the Lions total offense is ranked third. Detroit's rushing attack, featuring the potent duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, will challenge the Rams' strong run defense. The Lions defense will try to get some turnovers again.

Los Angeles is ranked third in passing yards, 11th in rushing yards, fourth in points scored, and third in points allowed. The Rams can clinch a playoff spot with a win, and they want to keep pace for the one seed in the NFC. Of course, quarterback Matthew Stafford will be going against his longtime team and will probably play with a chip on his shoulder. So far, he is 1-1 against the Lions in the regular season. Stafford bounced back with a clean game last week, after throwing a few picks against the Carolina Panthers. The Los Angeles offense has been scoring around 30 points per game and the defense will try and get some big stops.

Best Bet: Lions Spread