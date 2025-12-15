Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Pistons will face the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. EST on Monday in a battle of two premier Eastern Conference teams. The Pistons have quietly amassed an excellent 20-5 record, allowing them to occupy the first seed in the East through the first third of the season. Boston has had a significantly more difficult road this season, going 15-10, a winning percentage that would almost certainly allow the Celtics a postseason berth if they are able to maintain it.

As their record indicates, Detroit has been elite in every single category. Star guard Cade Cunningham leads a dynamic scoring attack, while forward Ausar Thompson anchors a tenacious, competitive defense that has consistently given opponents plenty of trouble, largely because of the urgency with which the Pistons consistently utilize it. With five wins in their last six games, the Pistons continue to prove themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA and a legitimate title contender. Knocking off the Celtics on Monday would only further that perception.

While Boston is unlikely to be a serious threat for championship contention, the Celtics are still a very tough out for any opponent. The guard trio of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard has provided Boston with a solid offensive anchor, while head coach Joe Mazzulla continues to push the team to remain scrappy and intense on the defensive end of the floor, regardless of who is on the court. Boston stole the game away by a score of 119-117 the last time they encountered the Pistons, so a competitive contest should be in the books on Monday night.

Spread

Pistons +1.5 (+100)

Celtics -1.5 (-113)

Money line

Pistons +113

Celtics -122

Totals

Over 230.5 (-104)

Under 230.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pistons vs Celtics Betting Trends

The Pistons are 14-11 ATS this season.

The Pistons are 2-0 ATS when they enter the game as a road underdog.

The over is 14-10-1 in Detroit's games.

The Celtics are 14-11 ATS this year.

The Celtics are 7-5 ATS in their home games.

The over is 7-5 in Boston's home games.

Pistons vs Celtics Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

No injuries of note.

Boston Celtics

No injuries of note.

Pistons vs Celtics Prediction and Pick