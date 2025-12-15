Michigan Holds Steady In Basketball’s Latest AP Poll

Despite winning two more games in convincing fashion to move to 10-0 on the season, the Michigan men’s basketball team remains ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings.

The Wolverines’ first win of the week was the more comfortable of the two. They took down Villanova by a score of 89-61, and the game was never even close. From the opening tip, Michigan dominated the game, making the Wildcats look out of sorts and confused. By the time halftime rolled around, the Wolverines already had a 30-point lead.

The second half was a little less pretty than the first, as Michigan struggled to hit shots outside the paint and Villanova found some semblance of a rhythm, but none of it mattered. The lopsided first half had already put the game away, and the Wolverines tallied yet another blowout win.

It’s easy to be fooled by the 101-83 final score of Michigan’s next game against Maryland and assume it coasted to yet another smooth win, but it had to fight tooth and nail to pull this one out.

Behind guard David Coit’s 31-point outburst, the Terrapins’ hot shooting and gritty performance on the glass kept them in control of the game even into the second half. It wasn’t until there were less than 15 minutes to play in the game that the Wolverines finally regained the upper hand.

Largely thanks to Yaxel Lendeborg’s massive night — scoring 29 points along with nine assists, eight rebounds, three blocks, and two steals — Michigan made a late push to win the game by a healthy 18 points.

The two wins weren’t enough to jump into the No. 1 spot in the poll, as Arizona retained the rights to that position. Arizona has been just as impressive as the Wolverines, boasting wins over the likes of No. 5 UConn, No. 16 Alabama, No. 21 Auburn, and No. 23 Florida.

After an 11-0 start and an electrifying buzzer-beater win over then-No. 13 Illinois, Nebraska jumped up eight positions from No. 23 to No. 15. The Wolverines will play Nebraska at home Jan. 27.

Here are the complete AP Poll rankings from Week 7:

Arizona Michigan Duke Iowa State UConn Purdue Gonzaga Houston Michigan State BYU Louisville North Carolina Vanderbilt Arkansas Nebraska Alabama Kansas Illinois Texas Tech Tennessee Auburn St. John’s Florida* Virginia* Georgia

*Florida and Virginia are tied

Other teams receiving votes: USC, Iowa, Seton Hall, Kentucky, UCLA, Clemson, California, Saint Mary’s, Arizona State, Villanova, Notre Dame, Indiana, Miami (Ohio), Miami, Utah State, Saint Louis, Wisconsin.

How Can Michigan Become No .1?

The Wolverines have done everything they can to take over that top spot so far, but Arizona just won’t relinquish it. At this point in the season, AP voters tend to honor positions, not punishing a team for winning. So, as long as Arizona keeps winning, it will likely remain number one.

Outside of the AP Poll, however, Michigan has been No. 1 for some time now. According to advanced analytics metrics like KenPom, Torvik, EvanMiya, and NET, the Wolverines occupy the top spot by a relatively large margin. Even in the USA Today Coaches Poll, they have been No. 1 for the past two weeks.

Obviously, these rankings don’t actually mean much, since there is no trophy for being ranked No. 1 in the country in December, but they do provide a glimpse of just how dominant Michigan has been over this stretch.

While their offense is consistently top-10 according to advanced analytics sites, the Wolverines’ defense is what sets them apart, ranking far and away as the best defense in the country. And you don’t need advanced analytics to tell you why, just watching them play is enough to confirm it. Their size, physicality, and athleticism — combined with a unique, switch-heavy scheme — has thrown opponents for a loop.