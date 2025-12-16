New York Islanders vs Detroit Red Wings: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The New York Islanders are looking for their fourth win in a row as they battle the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Islanders are 19-11-3 and second in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Tampa Bay Lightning at home in a shootout 3-2. New York led 2-0 after one period of play. The Bolts then scored one in the second and the tying goal early in the third. The Islanders were outshot 34-17, outhit 27-19, and lost in faceoffs 35-34. They went 1-for-4 on the power play and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. The Islanders did well on blocked shots, and they got all the three-star spots, with goaltender Ilya Sorokin in the first star spot with 32 saves.



The Red Wings are 18-12-3 and first in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Chicago Blackhawks on the road 4-0. Detroit got a 2–0 lead only five minutes into the game. From there, they added an insurance goal in the second period and one in the third. The Red Wings were outshot 26-24, outhit 30-15, and lost in faceoffs 24-20. The power play was 0-for-3, but the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. Detroit did well with blocked shots, and they got all the three-star spots, with goaltender John Gibson in the first star spot with 26 saves.

Spread

Islanders +1.5 (-223)

Red Wings -1.5 (+186)

Money line

Islanders +113

Red Wings -117

Total

OVER 6.5 (+113)

UNDER 6.5 (-133)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of NY Islanders' last 16 games.

NY Islanders is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

NY Islanders is 2-4 SU in its last six games against Detroit.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Detroit's last 12 games.

Detroit is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Detroit's last eight games at home.

Islanders vs Red Wings Injury Reports

New York Islanders

Bo Horvat, C - Day-to-day

Kyle Palmieri, C - Injured reserve

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane, RW - Out

Mason Appleton, C - Injured reserve

Islanders vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

New York is 19th in scoring, eighth in goals against, 24th on the power play, and tied for fifth on the penalty kill. Mathew Barzal leads the team in assists. The Islanders have won six of their last seven games, and they were all against some of the best teams in the league. It's been a mix of low-scoring wins and high-scoring ones, and a few one-goal victories. Lately, forward Marc Gatcomb was a temporary call-up, but he has been performing well and is here to stay as the team gets healthy. In their last two road games, the scoring was down, and they will look to transfer over to that high-scoring home offense.



Detroit is 14th in scoring, 21st in goals against, ninth on the power play, and tied for 17th on the penalty kill. Alex DeBrincat leads the team in goals and points. John Leonard will be taking over for the injured Patrick Kane. The Red Wings are back home after a 4-1-1 road trip. Gibson's strong play has been a key factor in the team's recent success, and he was just named the NHL's Second Star of the Week, with a 3-0 record, two shutouts, and 1.00 goals-against average. Detroit is playing well on both sides of the puck and have scored four goals or more in six of their last seven games.

Best Bet: Red Wings Money line