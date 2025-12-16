QB Jadyn Davis Reportedly Plans To Enter Transfer Portal

Michigan’s sophomore quarterback Jadyn Davis is the first player to hit the transfer portal following head coach Sherrone Moore’s removal, first reported by On3’s Pete Nakos.

Despite the Wolverines’ desperate need for a quarterback in 2024, Davis took a redshirt, playing in just one game. In 2025, he served as the primary backup to freshman Bryce Underwood, but only saw action in three games. He threw two career passes for Michigan, one incomplete and one interception.

Coming out of high school, Davis was a highly-ranked recruit. Early in his high school career, he peaked as a five-star and was the highest-rated player in his class, but he steadily fell down the board before ultimately finishing as a four-star. Regardless, he was ranked as the ninth-best quarterback in his class, a very respectable pickup.

While evaluators noted his slightly funky release, they were more focused on his above-average accuracy and solid decision making. He wasn’t wowing onlookers with elite athleticism in space, he was equipped enough to make things happen with his legs. Davis was no longer viewed as the top signal caller in the country, but there was still belief that he could turn into a very solid college quarterback

When Davis committed to the Wolverines, many believed he could be the successor to former-quarterback J.J. McCarthy, sliding into the starting role after perhaps a year of development.

But when Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan in late 2024, the hype behind Davis’ arrival shifted almost immediately to Underwood. Still, Davis remained in Ann Arbor to compete for the starting job in 2025.

Underwood ultimately won the job, and he gave the coaching staff no reason to revoke it at any point during the 2025 season. While it wasn’t an elite season from Underwood, he showed plenty of promise and poise. The program has shown a commitment to Underwood’s development, and it’s clear that they see him as the quarterback of the future

So, with Underwood taking the snaps in the games, Davis once again watched most of the season from the sideline.

Even without the Wolverines’ current lack of a head coach, Davis’ portal entry would have been relatively unsurprising. With Underwood in front of him, Davis would have had very limited chances to see the field. Regardless, Michigan’s coaching situation could certainly have expedited this process and made it an easier decision.

Especially as such a highly-touted player out of high school, Davis will likely seek a program that gives him an opportunity to get on the field immediately. Given that he hasn’t seen much action at the college level, however, he’ll have to rely heavily on his recruiting pedigree and practice film.