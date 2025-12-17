Utah Mammoth vs Detroit Red Wings: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Utah Mammoth will look to get back in the win column as they battle the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.



The Mammoth are 16-16-3 and fourth in the Central Division. They just lost to the Boston Bruins on the road 4-1. Utah scored eight minutes into the game, but Boston tied things up late in the first period. The Bruins scored early in the second and got a couple of insurance goals in the third. The Mammoth were outshot 23-21 and lost in faceoffs 31-29. Hits were even at 21 apiece. Utah was 1-for-3 on the power play and was 3-for-4 with stops on the penalty kill. The Mammoth had a decent number of good chances blocked by the Boston defense.



The Red Wings are 19-12-3 and first in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the New York Islanders at home 3-2. The Islanders scored a few minutes into the game and that score held for two periods. In the third, Detroit scored two goals in the first three minutes, New York tied things up midway, and the Red Wings got a late power play goal for the eventual game winner. Detroit outshot the Islanders 21-18, but lost in hits 16-14 and in faceoffs 29-24. Detroit was 2-for-2 on the power play and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. Both teams did well blocking shots.

Spread

Mammoth +1.5 (-233)

Red Wings -1.5 (+203)

Money line

Mammoth +104

Red Wings -108

Total

OVER 6.5 (+113)

UNDER 6.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mammoth vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Utah's last five games.

Utah is 6-12 SU in its last 18 games.

Utah is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games against Detroit.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last five games.

Detroit is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Detroit's last five games at home.

Mammoth vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Utah Mammoth

Logan Cooley, C - Injured reserve

Alexander Kerfoot, C - Injured reserve

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane, RW - Out

Mason Appleton, C - Injured reserve

Mammoth vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

Utah is 13th in scoring, 14th in goals against, 27th on the power play, and seventh on the penalty kill. Nick Schmaltz leads the team in assists and points. The Mammoth are 8-11-2 on the road and this will be the third and final stop for them on a three-game road trip. Lately, they have been inconsistent on both sides of the puck and have been in a win a couple of of games and losing a few in a row type of mode. With the rankings, Utah looks like a complete team on offense and defense, but the power play is below average and would have helped some of those one-goal losses.



Detroit is 14th in scoring, 21st in goals against, ninth on the power play, and tied for 18th on the penalty kill. Alex DeBrincat leads the team in goals and points. Gibson's strong play has been a key factor in the team's recent success, and he was just named the NHL's Second Star of the Week, with a 3-0 record, two shutouts, and a 1.00 goals-against average. Detroit is playing well on both sides of the puck and has scored four goals or more in six of their last eight games. In their last game, the power play was huge for their comeback in the third period and the team continues to find ways to win the critical moments.

Best Bet: Red Wings Money line