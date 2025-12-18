Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread, and Totals

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 05: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Portland Trail Blazers at Little Caesars Arena on December 05, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons will take a trip down south to face the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. EST on Thursday. While both teams were expected to be good coming into the season, they have headed in completely opposite directions, with the Pistons exceeding every expectation by sitting in the first seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Mavericks have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA.

It is hard to find a more exciting team than Detroit through the early stretch of the campaign. Guard Cade Cunningham has been one of the most electric players in the league, averaging 27.1 points and 9.2 assists per contest while consistently showing up in clutch moments. The rest of the lineup has played excellently, particularly on the defensive side of the floor, with forward Ausar Thompson and center Jalen Duren both emerging as stalwart defensive presences. The Pistons have legitimate Finals aspirations for the first time in recent memory, making every one of their games an interesting one.

Things have started far worse for Dallas, but there is plenty of reason for optimism. The early going was hampered by a laundry list of injuries, but now that the Mavs are reasonably healthy, things are going their way. They have won five of their last seven games, including wildly impressive victories against the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets. Rookie forward Cooper Flagg continues to improve, and fellow forward Anthony Davis has added a consistent scoring punch that has proven to be a deadly one. A win against Detroit would force the rest of the league to take Dallas seriously, especially with the return of guard Kyrie Irving on the distant horizon.

Spread

Pistons -5.5 (-117)

Mavericks +5.5 (+108)

Money line

Pistons -213

Mavericks +203

Totals

Over 228.5 (-108)

Under 228.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pistons vs Mavericks Betting Trends

The Pistons are 15-11 ATS this year.

The Pistons are 4-5 ATS when entering the game as a road favorite.

The over is 14-11-1 in Detroit's games.

The Mavericks are 13-14 ATS this season.

The Mavericks are 7-2 ATS as home underdogs.

The under is 15-12 in Dallas's games.

Pistons vs Mavericks Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

No injuries of note.

Dallas Mavericks

RJ Nembhard Jr., G - Questionable.

D'Angelo Russell, G - Questionable.

Brandon Williams, G - Questionable.

Anthony Davis, F - Out.

Pistons vs Mavericks Prediction and Pick