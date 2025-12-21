Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Pittsburgh Steelers look to get one step closer to clinching a playoff spot and a division title as they battle the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. EST.



The Steelers are 8-6 and first in the AFC North Division. They just beat the Miami Dolphins at home 28-15. It was a close and low-scoring first half and then Pittsburgh scored three touchdowns in a row in the second half to bust it open. Their third down defense was strong, and they won in total yards 336-285. Passing was pretty even and the Steelers won in rushing yards, 135-63. They had the slight edge in time of possession and won the turnover battle 1-0. Pittsburgh was 3-for-3 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 0-for-2 on stops. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the way on offense by going 23-27 for 224 yards and two touchdowns.



The Lions are 8-6 and third in the NFC North Division. They just lost on the road to the Los Angeles Rams 41-34. It was a high-scoring shootout from the start, but Detroit couldn't keep up in the second half. The Lions did well on third down defense but lost in total yards 519-396. They also lost in rushing yards 159-70. Detroit won the turnover battle 1-0 and went 3-for-4 in the red zone. The red zone defense was 2-for-6 on stops. Amon-Ra St. Brown led the way on offense with 13 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Spread

Steelers +6.5 (+108)

Lions -6.5 (-117)

Money line

Steelers +270

Lions -300

Total

OVER 52.5 (-104)

UNDER 52.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Steelers vs Lions Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games against Detroit.

Pittsburgh is 5-0-1 SU in its last six games against Detroit.

Pittsburgh is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games on the road.

Detroit is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Detroit's last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Detroit's last six games against Pittsburgh.

Steelers vs Lions Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Steelers

Zach Frazier, C - Questionable

T.J. Watt, LB - Questionable

Jabrill Peppers, S - Questionable

Christian Kuntz, LS - Questionable

Keeanu Benton, DT - Questionable

James Pierre, CB - Questionable

Nick Herbig, LB - Questionable

Ben Skowronek, WR - Questionable

Andrus Peat, G - Questionable

Isaac Seumalo, G - Questionable

Calvin Anderson, OT - Injured reserve

Donte Kent, CB - Injured reserve

Broderick Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Daniel Ekuale, DT - Injured reserve

Cory Trice Jr., CB - Injured reserve

DeShon Elliott, S - Injured reserve

Miles Killebrew, S - Injured reserve

Max Scharping, G - Injured reserve

Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT - Injured reserve

Skylar Thompson, QB - Injured reserve

Dean Lowry, DT - Injured reserve

Jacob Slade, DT - Injured reserve

Donald Parham Jr., TE - Injured reserve

Detroit Lions

Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve

Graham Glasgow, C - Questionable

Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable

Kerby Joseph, S - Doubtful

Christian Mahogany, G - Injured reserve

Thomas Harper, S - Questionable

Amik Robertson, CB - Questionable

Trystan Colon, C - Questionable

Brian Branch, S - Injured reserve

Brock Wright, TE - Injured reserve

Terrion Arnold, CB - Injured reserve

Josh Paschal, DE - Out

Sam LaPorta, TE - Injured reserve

Zach Cunningham, LB - Injured reserve

Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve

Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve

Dan Jackson, S - Injured reserve

Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out

Steelers vs Lions Predictions and Picks

Pittsburgh is currently 23rd in passing yards, 28th in rushing yards, 13th in points scored, and 18th in points against. The Steelers' offense is led by running back Kenneth Gainwell, who has shown some momentum in his game. A victory means a 74.0% chance of making the playoffs and a loss means a 54.0% chance. Rodgers has historically performed well at Ford Field and the Steelers have won two games in a row. This defense won't have linebacker T.J. Watt playing and that will impact the defensive flow.



Detroit is third in passing yards, fifth in rushing yards, first in points scored, and 23rd in points allowed. With a win, the Lions have a 45.0% chance of making the playoffs and a loss turns it into 13.0%. The Lions can't lose anymore and this is their last home game of the regular season. This team has the highest scoring offense and it's even higher at home. They have solid weapons in St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs. For 2.5 months, Detroit has been in a win-loss mode and needs to get another winning streak going fast. The offense needed to go off for a good 60 minutes against the banged-up Steelers defense.

Best Bet: Steelers Spread