Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Pistons will open up a five-game road trip with a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. EST on Monday. Through nearly 30 games, the Pistons have somehow maintained their hold on the first seed in the Eastern Conference, one of the most shocking achievements of the 2026 season so far. The Blazers have also been a pleasant surprise, earning a 12-16 record through consistently solid play that has made them a tough out for every single team they face.

Reinforcing Detroit's status as the first seed has been a recent run of excellent play. The Pistons are 7-2 in their last nine games, including a narrow win over the Blazers in Detroit. Guard Cade Cunningham continues to ascend to superstardom, averaging 27.0 points and 9.2 assists per game. A solid supporting cast surrounds Cunningham, but the Pistons will only go as far as he can take them, both in the grand scheme of the season and on any given night.

The Trail Blazers have been similarly reliant on a single player, albeit not one of Cunningham's caliber. Forward Deni Avdija has quietly put together an All-Star caliber campaign so far, averaging 25.8 points and 6.4 assists per game. Like Cunningham, the offense runs completely through Avdija, but the rest of the roster has struggled to pull its weight at times. Guard Shaedon Sharpe has been doing his best Michael Porter Jr. impression, averaging 22.0 points per game while not doing much else, while forward Jerami Grant has been a solid two-way part of the lineup. It will take a great game from each player to keep things close with the Pistons.

Spread

Pistons -6.5 (+104)

Trail Blazers +6.5 (-113)

Money line

Pistons -213

Trail Blazers +203

Totals

Over 235.5 (+100)

Under 235.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pistons vs Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Pistons are 16-12 ATS this season.

The Pistons are 7-6 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 14-13-1 in Detroit's games.

The Trail Blazers are 15-13 ATS this year.

The Blazers are 7-4 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 18-10 in Portland's games.

Pistons vs Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren, C - Questionable.

Ronald Holland II, F - Questionable.

Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant, F - Questionable.

Scoot Henderson, G - Out.

Jrue Holiday, G - Out.

Matisse Thybulle, F - Out.

Pistons vs Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick