Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Pistons will open up a five-game road trip with a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. EST on Monday. Through nearly 30 games, the Pistons…

Ezra Bernstein
Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball while being defended by Ryan Nembhard #9 of the Dallas Mavericks in the first half of a game at American Airlines Center on December 18, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Gunnar Word/Getty Images)
Gunnar Word/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons will open up a five-game road trip with a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. EST on Monday. Through nearly 30 games, the Pistons have somehow maintained their hold on the first seed in the Eastern Conference, one of the most shocking achievements of the 2026 season so far. The Blazers have also been a pleasant surprise, earning a 12-16 record through consistently solid play that has made them a tough out for every single team they face.

Reinforcing Detroit's status as the first seed has been a recent run of excellent play. The Pistons are 7-2 in their last nine games, including a narrow win over the Blazers in Detroit. Guard Cade Cunningham continues to ascend to superstardom, averaging 27.0 points and 9.2 assists per game. A solid supporting cast surrounds Cunningham, but the Pistons will only go as far as he can take them, both in the grand scheme of the season and on any given night.

The Trail Blazers have been similarly reliant on a single player, albeit not one of Cunningham's caliber. Forward Deni Avdija has quietly put together an All-Star caliber campaign so far, averaging 25.8 points and 6.4 assists per game. Like Cunningham, the offense runs completely through Avdija, but the rest of the roster has struggled to pull its weight at times. Guard Shaedon Sharpe has been doing his best Michael Porter Jr. impression, averaging 22.0 points per game while not doing much else, while forward Jerami Grant has been a solid two-way part of the lineup. It will take a great game from each player to keep things close with the Pistons.

Spread

  • Pistons -6.5 (+104)
  • Trail Blazers +6.5 (-113)

Money line

  • Pistons -213
  • Trail Blazers +203

Totals

  • Over 235.5 (+100)
  • Under 235.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Pistons are 16-12 ATS this season.
  • The Pistons are 7-6 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The over is 14-13-1 in Detroit's games.
  • The Trail Blazers are 15-13 ATS this year.
  • The Blazers are 7-4 ATS when playing at home.
  • The over is 18-10 in Portland's games.

Pistons vs Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

  • Jalen Duren, C - Questionable.
  • Ronald Holland II, F - Questionable.

Portland Trail Blazers

  • Jerami Grant, F - Questionable.
  • Scoot Henderson, G - Out.
  • Jrue Holiday, G - Out.
  • Matisse Thybulle, F - Out.

Pistons vs Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

While these teams are not exactly evenly matched on paper, the Blazers should find a way to keep things close throughout this contest. Portland will likely do just enough on the defensive end, assuming Grant is able to take the court, which should give them a reasonable chance at an upset. The lack of guard play is somewhat concerning, but Avdija is their primary ballhandler anyway, so Portland's offensive flow should not suffer. Take the Trail Blazers to keep things competitive on their home floor and find a cover.

Detroit PistonsPortland Trail Blazers
Ezra BernsteinWriter
