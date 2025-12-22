Michigan Stays Put Again In Latest AP Poll

The Michigan men’s basketball team is locked in a stalemate atop the AP Poll Top 25 rankings, but the Wolverines are gaining ground.

Ranked at No. 2 for the third week in a row, Michigan remains situated behind No. 1 Arizona. But after receiving 15 first-place votes last week, the Wolverines earned 19 this week, and the Wildcats lost three first-place votes.

Michigan’s 52-point victory over La Salle Sunday night was never going to be enough to change the voters’ minds. Even if it won by 100, a blowout win was expected. Still, the Wolverines looked every bit of a top-2 team in the country.

They shot lights-out from three for the second game in a row, suffocated the Explorers with full-court pressure, and dominated on the fast break. Mid-December games can be traps for some teams, since the opponent quality tends to drop right before conference play. It’s easy to underestimate a low- to mid-major opponent, and that sometimes leads to shocking results.

Head coach Dusty May emphasized the need to remain focused, however, and his team responded. The Wolverines played with the same energy that they have all year, and it led to a comfortable win.

Arizona, on the other hand, played a tougher opponent, albeit one the Michigan has already played. The Wildcats took down San Diego State by 23 points, much like the Wolverines won by 30 earlier in the season. Their win kept them squarely atop the poll.

Duke, which had been receiving a handful of first-place votes prior to this week, lost to Texas Tech and slipped from No. 3 to No. 6.

Iowa snuck into the rankings at No. 25, joining No. 24 USC, No. 20 Illinois, No. 13 Nebraska, No. 9 Michigan State, No. 5 Purdue, and No. 2 Michigan as one of the seven Big Ten teams in the top 25.

Here are the complete AP Poll rankings from Week 8:

Arizona Michigan Iowa State UConn Purdue Duke Gonzaga Houston Michigan State BYU Vanderbilt North Carolina Nebraska Alabama Texas Tech Louisville Kansas Arkansas Tennessee Illinois Virginia Florida Georgia USC Iowa

Other teams receiving votes: Kentucky, Seton Hall, Auburn, St. John’s, California, LSU, UCLA, Clemson, Miami (Ohio), Utah State, Arizona State, Indiana, Miami, Saint Louis, Belmont, Baylor, Oklahoma State, UCF, NC State.

What Can Michigan Do To Become No. 1?

Just like it has been the case for the past two weeks, Michigan’s fate in the AP Poll is somewhat out of its hands. If Arizona continues to win, it is unlikely that there will be a change in the rankings.

But the Wolverines are inching closer to that top spot, and once conference play begins, they’ll have ample opportunities to win big games against top-tier opponents.

Michigan’s final non-conference test before Big Ten play begins will take place Dec. 29 against McNeese. While McNeese is a mid-major conference opponent, it is still a very capable team. The Cowboys are currently 47th in NET, which would make them comparable to a mid-table to above-average Big Ten team based solely on NET ranking.