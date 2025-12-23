Detroit Red Wings vs Dallas Stars: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Red Wings hailed great eras of their club at Little Caesars Arena this Sunday, as part of Motor City hockey's centennial celebration. It was nice to see that this year's team is getting pretty good too. The Red Wings beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 on defenseman Moritz Seider's sixth goal of the campaign, notching Detroit's seventh win in the last nine games. The 21-13-3 Red Wings will try to keep their momentum going with a victory over the Dallas Stars at 6:30 p.m. EST this Tuesday evening.

Detroit's degree of difficulty goes up as the Red Wings' home stand comes to a close. The 25-7-5 Dallas Stars have won four out of five road games, including an 8-3 blowout of the Anaheim Ducks last Friday. Dallas has not met Detroit since April 14 of last season, when the Red Wings tripped the Stars 6-4.

The Stars are still playing second fiddle to the 26-2-7 Colorado Avalanche in the Central Division race, but as a pair, the clubs are pacing the National Hockey League in 2025-26. One bright spot for Detroit is that Dallas has not flourished in interconference contests, winning just four out of 10 in regulation thus far.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-233)

Stars -1.5 (+194)

Money line

Red Wings +113

Stars -122

Total

Over 6.5 (+113)

Under 6.5 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Red Wings vs Dallas Stars Betting Trends

Detroit recently snapped an eight-game losing streak in the matchup.

Totals have gone over in six of the previous eight meetings.

Dallas has won four of its last five road games.

Detroit Red Wings vs Dallas Stars Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Right winger Patrick Kane is out with an upper body injury.

Defenseman Shai Buium is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Dallas Stars

Defenseman Lian Bichsel is on the injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Right winger Kyle McDonald is on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

Center Tyler Seguin is out for the season with a knee injury.

Detroit Red Wings vs Dallas Stars Predictions and Picks

Seider is garnering a buzz as a potential Norris Trophy candidate. The 6-foot-2 linchpin's 21 assists rank second on the team, backed up by defensive skills and bodychecking that opens up space for the Red Wings' transition passes. Seider's point-per-game streak over the last 10 games moves Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now to confirm, “there's been another giant step forward within Seider's game.”

Detroit's netminders John Gibson and Cam Talbot are credited for steering a home-and-home sweep of Washington. Tuesday's starter will have his work cut out against a Dallas club that's boasting snipers like Jason Robertson, mixed with Mikko Rantanen's speed and the attacking defenseman Miro Heiskanen.